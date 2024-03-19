Nino Schurter and Buff Megamo team trade Cape Epic lead

Three days in, the 2024 Cape Epic battles are taking shape. Nino Schurter and teammate Sebastian Fini came out swinging with a prologue win. In the two stages since, they’ve conceeded ground, and leader’s jerseys to the Buff Megamo duo of Hans Becking and Woute Allemann.

On the women’s side, Ghost Factory Racing has a dominant run of three stage wins. They’ve put in early ground over the pre-race favourites and defending champs, but will have to hold on to that pace, and luck, for another five stages to make it to Stellenbosch with their lead in tact.

Elite Men: Schurter versus Buff Megamo

Nino Schurter is looking to return to the top of the Cape Epic standings. To do so, he’s partnered with Lapierre Mavic’s Sebastian Fini. The Scott/Lapierre, Swiss/Dane combo launched out of the start gates to win the prologue in South Africa. From there, though, the 20th Cape Epic is all Buff Megamo. Becking and Alleman, a Belgian/Dutch duo, won Stage 1 in a sprint before putting serious time into Schurter in Stage 2. Over 95km, the longest stage this year, Buff Megamo earned a two minute and two second advantage over the reigning world champion and his partner. That not only gives them a second stage win in as many days but also puts Becking and and Alleman in the leader’s jersey going into stage 3 on Wednesday with a 32 second advantage.

It’s not a two-horse, race, though. Orbea Leatt Speed Company’s Georg Egger and Lukas Baum finished third, to move into fourth overall. Specialized-NinetyOne-Songo’s S.A./U.S.A. duo of Matt Beers and Howard Grotts, though, sit third overall after three days of racing. Grotts and Beers are under two minutes off the leaders.

Ghosts rule in women’s race

While the men trade leads, World Cup veteran Anne Terpstra and her Ghost Factory Racing teammate Nicole Koller are stomping their authority on the women’s race. The duo have three-straight stage wins in three days so far, and the leader’s jersey to go with the wins.

They’re currently chased by Cannondale Factory Racing’s duo of Mona Mitterwallner, the reigning XCM world champion, and Cape Epic veteran Candice Lill. Just 73 seconds separate the two top teams after three days of racing.

Sofia Gomez Villafane and Samara Sheppard of Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne sit third while Cape Epic champ Vera Looser and U.S. teammate Alexis Skarda are 10 minutes back in fourth. There is a whole lot of experience in those chasers, though, so Ghosts’s early lead could disappear in an instant.

Stage 3: Many more hard miles

While Stage 2 was technically the longest day, Stage three comes a close second. There’s another 94 km and 2,100 m elevation on deck for Wednesday. That will soften the legs up before the Queen stage, Thursday’s 88-km, 3,000m epic in Wellington, S.A. That’s a lot of time in the saddle for riders to build up an advantage or, should anything go wrong, to try manage their losses.

You can watch all of the Cape Epic broadcast live on YouTube from South Africa.