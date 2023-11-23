Not the best at anything? Nino Schurter’s secret to success

It is hard to think of Nino Schurter as average in any regard. The Swiss phenom often appears ageless as he continues to extend his historic victory count. World championships, Olymipc Gold, World Cup overalls, a World Cup wins record, the Scott-SRAM racer is unmatched in men’s cross country. But ask Schurter himself and he says the secret to his success is not being the best any anything.

Scott-SRAM sat Schurter down with his teammate Kate Courtney, herself a world champion in 2018 and World Cup overall winner in 2019. While its obviously a friendly discussion, it also reveals some interesting aspects of Schurter’s career. The keys to his success in a constantly evolving sport, and how the change in technology has changed the sport.

Success, Schurter says, is a compromise.

“I did many tests at the Swiss Sport labs. Everywhere, when compared to the other swiss riders, there were riders better than I was,” Schurter reveals, when asked about his ability to win weekend after weekend, year after year, no matter who he is racing against.

“But, on every aspect, I was above average,” Schurter continues. “I think that makes me so strong in mountian biking. I’m not the best climber, but I’m one of the better ones. Im not the best sprinter, but I’m one of the better ones. I think that makes me so competitive.”

Listen to the rest of Courtney’s interview with Schurter below. Because if you’re going to learn how to win, might as well learn from the best, right?

Why We Ride – Nino Schurter in conversation with Kate Courtney