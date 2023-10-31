‘Nothing for Granted’ is Ben Thompson’s journey to Joyride

Growing up in Squamish, B.C. Crankworx Joyride both felt like Ben Thompson’s backyard, and also a world away. It’s one thing to grow up watching Joyride. It is entirely another thing to actually qualify to compete in the exclusive, invite-only crown jewel of slopestyle.

And, as Thompson discovered when he realized his lifelong dream of riding Joyride, getting there is just the start of the journey. Nothing for Granted follows the slopestyle rider’s journey to Crankworx and through the grueling week leading to Red Bull Joyride.

Nothing For Granted: Ben Thompson

What does Troy Lee have to say about its Canadian?

Born and raised in Squamish, BC Ben Thompson is living his dream and taking nothing for granted. Watch the recap of Ben’s first Red Bull Joyride.

Director, Editor, Cinematography: Ohad Nir

Additional Cinematography: Joshua Failla & Liam Irvine

Featuring: Ben Thompson, Tom VanSteenbergen, Brandon Semenuk, Nicholi Rogatkin, Monte Thonpson, Jen Thompson, Kai Thompson

Sounds: Keith White Audio