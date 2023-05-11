Emilly Johnston leads Canadians in first-ever under-23 XCC World Cup

Nove Mesto World Cup started the cross country season with a first. Under-23 racers had their first-ever chance at a World Cup short track (XCC) race on Thursday.

Emilly Johnston led the Canadian results. The Trek Future Racing athlete finished sixth in the under-23 women’s XCC after nine high-paced laps of racing. A strategic race saw the top-10 finish within three seconds of race winner Ronja Blöchlinger (Liv Factory Racing). Noëlle Buri, also of Switzerland, finished second for BIXA Performance Race Team while Denmark’s Sofie Heby Pedersen (Willier-Pirelli Factory Team) placed third.

Three Canadians started the under-23 men’s XCC on Thursday. Carter Woods (Giant Factory Off-Road) put his maple leaf jersey of XCC national champion on the front early in the race. He would cross the line in eighth. Cole Punchard (Armada) followed one second later in ninth place. Owen Clark (Armada) rounded out the Canadian effort in 34th place.

World Cup racing in Nove Mesto continues on Friday with the elite men’s and women’s short track (XCC) cross country events. They will be broadcast live on GCN+ this year.

Results: Under-23 XCC – Nove Mesto World Cup (May 11, 2023)

Under-23 women – XCC

1. BLÖCHLINGER Ronja (LIV FACTORY RACING) 20:13 2. BURI Noëlle (BIXS PERFORMANCE RACE TEAM) 20:14

+1 3. PEDERSEN Heby Sofie (WILIER – PIRELLI FACTORY TEAM XCO) 20:14

+1 4. MACLEAN-HOWELL Ella 20:14

+1 5. BÖHM Kira (CUBE NEXT GENERATION XC) 20:14

+1 6. JOHNSTON Emilly (TREK FUTURE RACING) 20:15

+2 7. HOLUBOVÁ Adéla (ROUVY SPECIALIZED) 20:15

+2 8. VAN THIEL Sina (LEXWARE MOUNTAINBIKE TEAM) 20:15

+2 9. MUNRO Madigan (TREK FACTORY RACING XC) 20:15

+2 10. GARNIER Noemie (SCOTT CREUSE OXYGENE GUERET) 20:16

+3 11. CALUORI Ginia (THÖMUS AKROS – YOUNGSTARS) 20:17

+4 12. WIEDMANN Tamara (TREK FUTURE RACING) 20:20

+7 13. VAN DOORN Rosa 20:21

+8 14. MAXWELL Samara 20:22

+9 15. CIOPPA Bailey 20:23

+10

Under-23 Men – XCC