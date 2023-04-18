Coast-to-Coast wins for Canuck downhillers in the U.S.

Two U.S. races split Canada’s downhillers to opposite coasts over the weekend, with Northwest Cup and Downhill Southeast both hosting races. Whatever side of the country they raced on, Canadians found success, earning wins and podiums at both events.

Downhill Southeast: Rock Creek DH

Miranda Miller was back on a downhill bike and on top of the podium when Downhill Southeast landed in North Carolina. Squamish’s world champion beat the U.S.A.’a Riley Miller to take the win. Rachel Pageau in fourth and Paula Sanguinetti in sixth put more Canucks on the board.

On the Pro men’s side, young phenom Asa Vermette put the boots to two of the U.S.’s top pros. The junior beat Aaron Gwin and Luca Shaw to take the win at Ride Rock Creek. Canada’s Tristan Lemire followed close behind in eighth.

NW Cup kicks off at Dry Hill

Tegan Cruz (RockShox Trek) led a near-sweep of the pro men’s podium as NW Cup racing started in Port Angeles, Wash. over the weekend. Squamish’s Jackob Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) followed in second with John Richardson (Transition Bikes) of the U.S. in third. Bodhi Kuhn (Trek Factory), Coen Skrypnek (RAAW), and Anthony Paulson (Forbidden) made it five Canadians in the top six spots at Dry Hill. Magnus Manson (Forbidden Synthesis) was back on the start line of a downhill race, placing an impressive eighth after spending much of the last two years battling a cancer diagnosis.

On the women’s side, Emmy Lan (Forbidden Synthesis) added another podium for the visitors, placing second behind Utah’s Anna Newkirk (Beyond Racing). Bailey Goldstone (Santa Cruz) was fourth behind Transition Factory Racing’s Taylor Ostgaard.

Juniors took four of the top five spots. Dane Jewett (Pivot NextGen) earned the win followed by Vancouver Island’s Henry Sherry (Corsa/Dunbar), Jon Mozell (Forbidden Synthesis), and Vancouver’s Michael Delesalle. Caden Gray put the U.S. on the board in fifth with Zac Stratton in sixth.

American’ took the top three spots in the junior women’s race, led by Aletha Ostgaard (Transition). But four Canadians took the next spots. Tayte Proulx-Royds (Liv-Fox) in fourth, Joy Attala (Dunbar) in fifth, Emma Wilson of Squamish in sixth, and Kayley Sherlock in seventh all put in a strong showing for the northern visitors.

Full results from NW Cup #1 – Dry Hill (PDF) and Downhill Southeast #2 – Ride Rock Creek (Zone4)