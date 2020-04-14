Oakley releases 2020 mountain bike line

After a few years away, Oakley recently returned to the world of mountain bike apparel and helmets in 2019. For 2020, MTB line returns with a wider array of colour options, set to match your Oakley shades.

The DRT5 hamlet remains the centre of the mountain bike line. It’s back in new colours, still with the distinctive sunglasses holder to keep your sunglasses secure over the roughest trails.

With some of the world’s top mountain bikers giving input on the line, including Nino Scurter, Kate Courtney and Greg Minnaar, Oakley’s mtb line is made for performance.

Oakley DRT5 MTB Helmet shows off new colours

The DRT5 helmet was new in 2019. Based on its success last year, Oakley has expanded the line to seven different colours for 2020, so the DRT5 will match any kit. The helmet was designed by mountain bikers, including input from past downhill world champion Greg Minnaar. If it’s good enough for the G.O.A.T. from South Africa, it’s probably pretty good.

The DRT5’s nifty sunglasses clips return as the helmet’s most distinctive feature. But it checks all the boxes, from the adjustable visor, MIPS anti-concussion protective lining and full coverage at the back of the helmet.

2020 Oakley MTB Collection

Oakley SS Tech Tee Oakley MTB Trail short

It’s not just new helmet colours from Oakley. The 2020 MTB collection also includes the SS Tech Tee and Trail shorts, for the full kit, head to … shorts.