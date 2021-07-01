Off Piste: Brook MacDonald gets hectic in Les Gets DH course preview

The second World Cup downhill of 2021 is here and, with a whole new course, it is looking a little hectic. Fresh cut lines are scattered all over the Les Gets course, along with a big new road gap and a very steep woods section. Previewing the entire course is none other than Brook “The Bulldog” MacDonald.

How about that low-speed creek gap at the end? MacDonald makes it look simple, but the tech run in is causing problems for more than a few riders:

With a perfect mix of bike park corners, wide open and high speed sections and very technical steep sections, Les Gets course looks like a winner.

Tune in Saturday for World Cup downhill #2 from Les Gets, France. Until then, watch the Bulldog’s course preview below:

Les Gets Course Preview with Brook MacDonald

What’s Red Bull say about MacDonald’s adventurous course preview?

“This is a proper Downhill track” – the words echoing through Les Gets valley today as riders took to the loamy hillside for the first day of practice. Watch as Brook MacDonald takes us across the off-camber grass sections, over the slick roots and down the steep forests of the new Les Gets World Cup track.