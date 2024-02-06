Oh Alberta! Brandon Semenuk heads to wild west for ‘Afterlife’

After years of filming in B.C. and Utah, Brandon Semenuk heads to a new location and a really old time period. Afterlife delivers the Canadian freerider’s trademark mind-blowing moves in a prehistoric setting.

What does he find? There’s no actual T-Rex’s or tail whips of a Brontausauraus (Fred’s still got him beat on that one). But there are big wall rides, dino bones and a cute emo heart in the dirt. Not a bad haul for six minutes in southern Alberta!

Brandon Semenuk: Afterlife

What’s Red Bull say about Brandon Semenuk launching dino-sized sends in Afterlife?

In the heart of Alberta’s flatlands lies a hidden realm where prehistoric giants once roamed. We present you with Afterlife, a mountain bike film set against the backdrop of this jurassic landscape. Take a ride with us through this strange and unfamiliar earth!

Rider: Brandon Semenuk

Editing: Isaac Wallen

Cinematography: Isaac Wallen, Nic Genovese

Additional Cinematography: Anthony Vitale

Builders: Evan Young, Justin Wyper, Kane Boyce

Photography: Toby Cowley