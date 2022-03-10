Öhlins releases RXF34 m.2 fork for short-travel trail bikes

Swedish suspension brand Öhlins is upping its downcountry game. The boutique suspension maker released the RXF34 m.2 fork, a 120-130mmm travel fork designed specifically for use on lightweight trail bikes designed of aggressive riding.

What make the RXF34 m.2 short-travel trail bike specific? It’s lighter than the outgoing RXF34 and uses an entirely new air damper designed to suit agressive, short travel riding.

The RXF34 m.2 is a 29″ only, and comes in 120 or 130mm travel. It comes with a claimed weight of 1,698 grams (without volume spacers). It uses an air sping and damper adapted from Öhlins’ downhill and bigger trail forks.

Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Fine tune your ride Even more adjustment A floating axle and yet-more adjustments Redesigne externals shave weight off the original RXF34 tidy cable routing 44mm offset

OTX18 damper

At the heart of the RXF34 m.2 is Öhlins’ all-new OTX18 damper. Developed out of the TTX18, used in Öhlins’ DH forks, the OTX18 is 27-per-cent lighter than its burlier brother. It’s also tuned for faster, more flowing riding styles to balance traction and control with weight and stiffness.

The OTX18 continues Öhlins’ reputaion for delivering highly tuneable suspension products. It features 15 clicks of low-seed compression and rebound adjustment and three for tweaks to high-speed compression, with options for further customization.

The new damper is paired with a lightweight air spring that uses a positive and self-adjusting negative chamber. The positive chamber lets riders fine-tune the sping curve using volume spacers. The negative chamber provides a plus initial fork stroke and small bump sensitivity.

2022 Öhlins RXF34 m.2

– OTX18 trail optimized damper

– 34 mm stanchions

– Wheel size: 29”

– Offset: 44 mm

– Travel: 120 mm and 130 mm

– Floating axle design to decrease friction

– eMTB approved

– Weight: 1698g without volume spacers

– Post mount 160mm rotor size, max 203mm

– Maximum tire size: 29×2.6”

– Axle to crown: 541mm @ 130mm stroke

Canadian MSRP is $1700.00