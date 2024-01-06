Orange Bikes to appoint administrator

Iconic U.K. brand Orange Bikes is joining the list of companies facing financial difficulty in the bike industries ongoing downturn. The brand has issued a notice of intention to bring in an administrator to try shore up its finances.

This isn’t the first sign of difficulty for Orange. In December it paused its long-running factory team program. At the time, Orange said the program would return eventually. Now, that future is in doubt.

If this is the start of the end of Orange, it would close out an impressive run that started way back in 1988. The brand has continued to manufacture its high-end bikes in the U.K. at its Halifax, Yorkshire facilities. That Made-in-U.K.

The brand attracted global attention with athletes like Greg Minnaar, Steve Peat and Brendan Fairclough racing on the downhill World Cup.

Orange isn’t the only U.K. brand facing financial headwinds. Wiggle/CRC/Nukeproof entered administration late in 2023.