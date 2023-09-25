Paris 2024 MTB test event: Gunnar Holmgren spectacular in 5th

Canadians had some incredible rides at the Paris 2024 MTB test event, most notably Gunnar Holmgren’s fifth place in the men’s race.

In under a year, specifically on July 28 and 29, 2024, the MTB events for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to occur in Élancourt, situated in the Yvelines region, just a 30-minute drive from the heart of Paris.

Up until this Sunday, the exact route remained a mystery to the athletes, generating significant curiosity and anticipation. The autumn weather in the city delivered one of its final warm days for the Paris 2024 MTB test event, allowing the world’s top mountain bikers to showcase their skills on the Olympic course.

Doublé tricolore sur la colline d’Élancourt avec la victoire au finish du Français Victor Koretzky ! 🇫🇷

La route vers @Paris2024 continue… 👊#RoadToParis2024 @FFCyclisme pic.twitter.com/Vz2EWYd95x — Jeux Olympiques (@jeuxolympiques) September 24, 2023

Loana Lecomte took the elite women’s race over Laura Stigger and Pauline Ferrand Prevot with Jenn Jackson finishing 10th. In the men’s, it was Victor Koretzky coming in first ahead of Anton Cooper and Nino Schurter, with Holmgren finishing just behind in 5th.

Carter Woods also had a great ride, finishing in 11th. Mathieu van der Poel, the reigning world road champion, didn’t quite have the legs after a long season, coming in 28th. The same could be said for Tom Pidcock, who came home in 36th.

Elite women results

1. Loana Lecomte Canyon

2. Laura Stigger Specialized Factory Racing

3. Pauline Ferrand Prevot INEOS-Grenadiers

4. Haley Batten Specialized Factory Racing

5. Sina Frei Specialized Factory Racing

10. Jennifer Jackson Liv Factory Racing

Elite men’s results

1. Victor Koretzky Specialized Factory Racing

2. Anton Cooper Trek Factory Racing

3. Nino Schurter Scott-SRAM

4. Jordan Sarrou BMC

5. Gunnar Holmgren Pivot Cycles

11. Carter Woods Giant Factory team