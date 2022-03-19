Pauline Ferrand-Prevot heads into first Cape Epic

After a short pause since the delayed fall running of last year’s event, the 2022 Cape Epic is back for 2022. Multiple-time world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot headlines a strong field, taking on her first Cape Epic with teammate Robyn de Groot.

The French rider is far from the only star in the race, though. Tokyo Olympic XCO champion Nino Schurter returns to reclaim his Cape Epic title with teammate Lars Forster. The Swiss duo last stood on top of the Cape Epic podium together in 2019.

That Swiss duo will face a strong men’s field that includes marathon world champion ANdreas Seewald (Germany), and the U.S.’s XCC world champion Christopher Blevins. While up against stiff competition, Blevins will have the advantage of racing with 2021 Cape Epic winner Matthew Beers of South Africa.

Ferrand-Prevot will have the benefit of Cape Epic veteran racer and South African, Robyn de Groot. While 2021 champions Laura Stigger and Sina Frei won’t be back to defend their title, the French-S.A. duo will be up against a stacked women’s field. The U.S.A.’s Haley Batten teams up with Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg.) to face off against Mariske Strauss and Candice Lill, a South African team that’s been so close to Cape Epic glory in the past. Arine Lüthi (Swi), another Cape Epic veteran teams up with Amy Wakefield to challenge for the title.

All the teams will face eight days of racing across South Africa. The imposing route covers 657 km with a staggering 16,900 metres of elevation gain along the route.

2022 Cape Epic preview

All eight stages of the 2022 Cape Epic will be live-streamed free in Canada. With the exception of the prologue, all racing starts at 08:30 a.m. on local South African time.

Live Stream – 2022 Cape Epic Prologue (Sunday, March 20)

2022 Cape Epic stage live streams

Monday, March 21 – Stage 1

Tuesday, March 22 – Stage 2

Wednesday, March 23 – Stage 3

Thursday, March 24 – Stage 4

Friday, March 25 – Stage 5

Saturday, March 26 –Stage 6

Sunday, March 27 – Grand Finale