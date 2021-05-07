Pauline Ferrand-Prevot sprints for first World Cup win of 2021

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot starts her 2021 season with the first World Cup win of 2021. The French woman rode a smart, tactical race on Friday, ultimately sprinting for the win in Albstadt, Germany.

How it happened

With several pinch points on the short, Albstadt XCC course, racing was a mix of speed and rest. Sprint for position, then try and recover for the next opportunity. Early on, with many of the favourites on the front, the pace slowed. That gave Linda Indergand (Liv Factory Racing) the opportunity.

Indergand sprinted away from the field on the third of six laps, and quickly built up a 14 second advantage. In the chase group behind, Emily Batty was in 20th, and Haley Smith 26th.

For two laps, Indergand rode off the front, uncontested except by her own bike, whose dropper post refused to return to full extension on its own.

With one lap to go, and the favourites refusing to work together, Annie Last took the initiative. The U.K. rider sprinted off the front at the lap point. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Absolute-Absalon) and Kate Courtney were the first on her wheel in a chase group of seven.

With fresh initiative, the group quickly made contact with Indergand. The Swiss woman wasn’t done yet, though, and used a singletrack section to stay on the front.

Coming in toward the finish line, Indergand surged again. Only Ferrand-Prevot could hold her wheel, but struggled to find a place to pass. On the final paved stretch to the finish, the world champion launched her sprint. Indergand could not respond, but holds on for second.

“I didn’t expect to feel that good,” said Ferrand-Prevot, who takes a win, important points for the World Cup overall, and a front row start for Sunday. “I just stayed on the wheel. There was a headwind on the long straight so I just tried to wait.”

Annie Last is rewarded for her effort with a third place, beating Kate Courtney in a photo finish for third.

Last, who has been under the U.K.’s strict lock-down for months, was happy to be finding form again. “My first race was in Europe three weeks ago, and yeah, that was a huge shock to the system. Its been getting better ever week. Third is wonderful.”

Emily Batty finishes at the top Canadian, in a photo finish for 17th, giving her a 3rd row start for Sunday’s XCO. Haley Smith follows in 31st, Catharine Pendrel in 34th.

