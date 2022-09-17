Home > MTB

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins third world championship title in under a month

Gaze doubles up with his own pair of rainbow jerseys

September 17, 2022
Just weeks after doubling up with Short Track and Olympic XC world championships wins at home in France, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was back at it again in Denmark.

The resurgent French rider won the elite women’s cross country marathon race in Haderslev on Saturday. Ferrand-Prevot just edged out Great Britain’s Annie Last at the finish line. Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff followed in a close third place, taking bronze.

It’s not the first time Ferrand-Prevot has doubled up with XCO and XCM wins. In 2019, she pulled off the same feat. With the addition of Short Track XC as a world championship category, Ferrand-Prevot was able to step it up and land a third rainbow jersey in a single month. The French rider first attracted international attention, of course, when she won road, cyclocross and cross country mountain bike world championships in the same year, becoming the first rider to do so.

On the men’s side, New Zealand’s Sam Gaze earned his second world championship title in a month. The Alpecin-Fenix rider split the disciplines, winning the 20-minute Short Track XC title and the long XC Marathon race, too.

Gaze was joined by Germany’s Andreas Seewald and, racing at home, Simon Andreassen.