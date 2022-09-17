Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins third world championship title in under a month

Just weeks after doubling up with Short Track and Olympic XC world championships wins at home in France, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot was back at it again in Denmark.

Women Elite Podium 🥇 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot 🇫🇷

🥈 Annie Last 🇬🇧

🥉 Jolanda Neff 🇨🇭#Haderslev2022 pic.twitter.com/xSa9rcLl0O — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) September 17, 2022

The resurgent French rider won the elite women’s cross country marathon race in Haderslev on Saturday. Ferrand-Prevot just edged out Great Britain’s Annie Last at the finish line. Switzerland’s Jolanda Neff followed in a close third place, taking bronze.

This girl is on fire 🔥@FERRANDPREVOT 🇫🇷 wins the 2022 MTB Marathon World Championships title and her third rainbow jersey in less than a month! 🌈🙌#Haderslev2022 pic.twitter.com/rEUTgjTxir — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) September 17, 2022

It’s not the first time Ferrand-Prevot has doubled up with XCO and XCM wins. In 2019, she pulled off the same feat. With the addition of Short Track XC as a world championship category, Ferrand-Prevot was able to step it up and land a third rainbow jersey in a single month. The French rider first attracted international attention, of course, when she won road, cyclocross and cross country mountain bike world championships in the same year, becoming the first rider to do so.

Two-time World Champion @samgazemtb 🌈 From winning the XCC rainbow jersey at #LesGets2022 to claiming the UCI MTB Marathon World Championships title at #Haderslev2022! 🙌 (That with a recovery from a broken collarbone in between) pic.twitter.com/gdTGwyf86g — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) September 17, 2022

On the men’s side, New Zealand’s Sam Gaze earned his second world championship title in a month. The Alpecin-Fenix rider split the disciplines, winning the 20-minute Short Track XC title and the long XC Marathon race, too.

Gaze was joined by Germany’s Andreas Seewald and, racing at home, Simon Andreassen.