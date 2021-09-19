Pendrel closes out World Cup career with stellar race in Snowshoe

The 2021 World Cup season wrapped up on Sunday in Snowshoe. More than the end of the 2021 season, it was also the final international race of Catharine Pendrel’s long and successful career, as well as the end of her Clif Pro Team.

Chaotic start in Snowshoe

Laurie Arseneault crashed in the start. The Canadian’s 14th in Friday’s XCC gave her an excellent start position. That quickly came undone on the narrow streets of Snowshoe village. The was a touch of wheels and Arseneault crashed hard on the cobbles. On the second lap, Arseneault pulled into the pits to switch out a broken dropper post for a fixed seat post to continue her race.

By the second lap, the race had imploded on a hot day in Snowshoe. Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) did the early work, creating separation. Rebecca Mcconnell (Mondraker Primafloor) took advantage, attacking off the front and putting the world champion under pressure.

Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) and Sina Frei (Specialized) sat a handful of seconds back, with Anne Tauber (CST) and Lina Indergand (Liv Racing) close behind.

McConnell’s race falls flat

That all came undone quickly, when the Australian pulled into the pits with a flat front tire. Richards kept riding, now alone off the front. McConnell had a quick change, and pulled in behind the group of Rissveds and Frei.

On the third lap, Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM) pulled out of the race. The American still appears to be hurting from a recent crash, one of several women struggling in the latter stages of a very long and busy year.

McConnell didn’t wait around in the chasing trio, though. Half a lap later, she attacked Frei and Rissveds to go in pursuit of Richards. The Australian wasn’t making up much ground, though. Richards held, then starting to extend her lead going into fourth lap all the way to the finish.

Further back, Frei was followed closely by Anne Tauber in a close fight for third. Rissveds and Indergand sat a bit further back, joined by Anne Terpstra (Ghost Factory Racing)

Pendrel flying in her World Cup finale

Slightly further back, Catharine Pendrel was working her way through the field. The iconic Canadian sat around the 20th spot in the early laps. By the penultimate lap, Pendrel in 12th and was hunting current Olympic champion Jolanda Neff. It’s Pendrel’s final World Cup appearance, and she looked to be enjoying it.

Snowshoe is also the last World Cup for Pendrel’s team, Clif Pro Team. That brought out World Cup veteran Katerina Nash. The Czech wasn’t on a victory lap, she fought into the top-20.

Richards solos to win

In the end, no one could touch the world champion. Evie Richards crossed the line alone, a full 90 seconds ahead of Rebecca McConnel. The Australian held on for second. Close behind, Anne Tauber successfully attacked Olympic silver medallist Sina Frei to take third.

In the end, Loana Lecomte (Massi) still wins the World Cup overall, despite not starting Sunday’s race.

Catharine Penrel finishes her World Cup career in 15th. Katerina Nash followed in 16th and Sandra Walter (Liv Canada) 17th.

Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) ended her season on a positive not, climbing to 22nd.