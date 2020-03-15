Perfect berms and good coffee in “Supracrush” featuring Joel Anderson
Casual Sunday sends in the U.K.
March 15th, 2020 by Terry McKall | Posted in MTB | Tags: deity, mtb-video
Joel Anderson takes Deity’s new Supracrush grips out for a spin on his local tracks. Perfect berms, a break for good coffee, then more turns.
It’s classic British riding, minus the mud.
The latest from DeityTV is a straight forward concept, and great to watch. Mountain biking doesn’t need to be that complicated to be amazing, does it?
Deity: Supracursh ft. Joel Anderson
Filmed/Edited: Unieed LTD Creative