Perfect berms and good coffee in “Supracrush” featuring Joel Anderson

Joel Anderson takes Deity’s new Supracrush grips out for a spin on his local tracks. Perfect berms, a break for good coffee, then more turns.

It’s classic British riding, minus the mud.

The latest from DeityTV is a straight forward concept, and great to watch. Mountain biking doesn’t need to be that complicated to be amazing, does it?

Deity: Supracursh ft. Joel Anderson

Filmed/Edited: Unieed LTD Creative