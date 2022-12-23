Peter and Quinton Disera join Pivot Cycles-OTE

Pivot Cycles-OTE is gearing up to mark its 10th anniversary as a team with three big signings. Olympian and multiple-time national champion Peter Disera and his brother, 2021 XCC national champion Quinton Disera are reuniting on the Canadian team. They’ll be joined by Quebec’s Simon Ruelland and a strong returning roster of riders.

2023 Pivot Cycles-OTE adds trio of new riders

After a year of racing apart, the Disera brothers are re-uniting for 2023. Both are joining Quebec’s Pivot Cycles-OTE squad, adding significant horsepower to the “Blue Train.” Peter Disera brings Olympic experience from the Tokyo Games, several national championship titles and World Cup top-10 placings to his new team. Quinton Disera adds his 2021 Short Track XCC national title and a long list of accomplishements domestically (most recently, sharing a podium with now-teammate Gunnar Holmgren at CX nationals) and at the international level.

Ruelland adds on to the Blue Train with a pair of Canada Cup wins in the junior men’s XCO, both at Dieppe, N.S., and a strong run of domestic results.

Marianne Théberge steps away from team

After three years, under-23 XCO national champion Marianne Théberge is stepping away from the team. Théberge had success nationally and internationally during her time with Pivot Cycles-OTE, landing strong World Cup results as well as her national championship title.

Returning roster builds into 10th anniversary year

Pivot Cycles-OTE has big plans for its anniversary, it sounds like. That includes World Cup racing, with Gunnar Holmgren and Raphaël Auclair returning to the roster alongside the trio of new riders.

Year 10 also includes a schedule of North American events for returning riders Marc-André Fortier, Félix Belhumeur, Philippe St-Laurent and Vincent Thiboutot. The team’s announcement also hints at a possible Cape Epic appearance for the team.