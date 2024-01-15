Pivot Cycles-OTE adds more national champions to 2024 roster

Pivot Cycles-OTE is adding two new men to its roster for 2024 and both are already Canadian national champion. Zorak Paillé and Cole Punchard are the latest to be announced for the Quebec-based team. They join recent additions Ella McPhee and Raphaelle Carrier as well as a trio of returning racers.

Cole Punchard is the current under-23 mountain bike national champion in XCO. Internationally, Punchard landed top-20 under-23 World Cup XCO finishes and a top-1o in the new u23 short track (XCC) races. The Ontario racer arrives at Pivot Cycles-OTE from the Hockley Valley Armada team.

Zorak Paillé just wrapped up his first year of under-23 racing. Before that, he ended his junior racing with a national cross country title. He arrives from the Pittstop Racing squad.

The four new riders join returning Pivot Cycles-OTE athletes Raphael Auclair, Simon Ruelland and Philip St. Laurent.

With the changing of the year, Gunnar Holmgren moves on to join KMC MTB Racing. Peter Disera and Quinton Disera also depart after one year with the team.