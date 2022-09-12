POV: Jackson Goldstone’s Red Bull Hardline winning run

Jackson Goldstone made history on Sunday when he won the 2022 edition of Red Bull Harldine. It made the Canadian the youngest-ever winner of the notoriously difficult and treacherous downhill course.

The Syndicate rider’s latest win wasn’t only over junior riders, either. Goldstone beat the assembled crowd of elite men, including two-time world champion Gee Atherton and three-time Red Bull Hardline winner Bernard Kerr.

Now, you can watch that winning run from Goldsone’s perspective, via his GoPro footage. See just how wild it is to take one very fast run down the Welsh downhill track.

POV: Jackson Goldstone’s Winning Run at Red Bull Hardline 2022

Goldstone wasn’t the only rider flying in Wales. Red Bull’s put together the top three runs from this eighth edition of Hardline. Watch the madness below:

Top 3 Runs from Red Bull Hardline 2022