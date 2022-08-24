Professional MTBer Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish champs

Pro mountain bike racer Rab Wardell has died at the age of 37, only a few days after winning the elite men’s title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Galloway on Sunday.

Wardell was from Glasgow and had been racing since he was a teenager. He turned pro in 2022. The cyclist appeared on the BBC show, The Nine. Following his win, when asked about the race, he said it didn’t go exactly to plan, but he persevered. “To be honest, it was a bit of a disaster, but I just have to keep on trucking and keep racing,” he said. “I guess I still felt confident that I’d be able to catch the leaders and win so I just gave it my best shot, what more can you do?”

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 – two days after winning the Scottish championship. He was on The Nine just last night speaking about his win. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/WicdBkGJ8d pic.twitter.com/eaH5NJpae9 — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) August 23, 2022

After his death, Scottish Cycling posted on Twitter, saying that everyone in the community was “devastated” to learn about his death. “We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love and support to his family, friends and all those in our community who knew him.”

Ah bloody hell Rab…literally the only person who would drive through the night with me to go see a burning fire pit. Truly one of life’s beautiful, fun, good souls. I’m so damn sorry. I send all my love to those who loved you. What a loss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1S0QSocOGs — Hola Chennaoui 🇪🇸 🚲 (@SportsOrla) August 23, 2022

The Scottish Cross Country Association, which organized posted a statement on the association’s Facebook page. “Our deepest sympathy to his friends, family and loved ones. He will be truly missed by our community and his determination, talent and friendship will live on in all our hearts and memories. I’m sure more eloquent words will be written by many but RIP Rab. Our Champion, Our Inspiration, Our Friend.”