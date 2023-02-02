Project Dialed In steps up Atlantic Canada racing support

Exciting things are happening for mountain bikers in Atlantic Canada. 2023 Canadian cross country mountain bike national championships landing in Nova Scotia this July, for one. With nationals landing in its home region, Project Dialed In is stepping up its race program this year.

After four years of competing across Canada, Project Dialed In is going international with the goal to build a world-class program. The New Brunswick-based team is expanding its elite program while remaining committed to serving as a development program to support emerging racers. This expanded structure aims to give younger riders space to grow within the program.

For 2023, Project Dialed In is expanding its elite program, adding Cindy Montambault, Dana Gilligan and u23 rider Jocelyn Stel. The women join road-focused Halifax racer Jessy Lee Carveth, who will compete mostly in Europe. On the men’s side, returning riders will be Anthony Arseneau, Antoine Lacombe, William Arseneau and Edward Walsh.

“I’m extremely pleased with this year’s roster. It will really enable us to make it to the next necessary step and

being competitive at most events,” says team DS, Luc Arseneau. “Everyone is super motivated and has high-level goals, that’s been my personal motivation to launch such a program four years ago.”

Project Dialed In will compete provincially as well as at nationals, Canada Cup races across the country and select North American World Cup stops. The team is also targeting the Epic Israel stage race in October.

Project Dialed In is a not-for-profit organization and, even with the support of sponsors like Giant Canada and Apogée Sports, is working to cover the expenses of its planned race program. To help support riders, the team is launching its own 50-50 Race to Win lottery, which will run throughout the year.

2023 Project Dialed In roster

Jocelyn Stel (Burlington, Ont) U23

Anthony Arseneau (Dieppe, NB) U23

Antoine Lacombe (Edmundston, NB) U23

William Arseneau (Dieppe, NB) U23

Cindy Montambault (Val-David, Que) Elite

Dana Gilligan (Barrie, Ont) Elite

Edward Walsh (Halifax, NS) Elite

Jessy Lee Carveth (Halifax, NS) Elite