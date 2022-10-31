Watch: Pumpkin Head shreds Quebec trails

Just outside Trois-Rivières, Que., hiding in the dark woods, lies the Energie CMB trails. While mountain bikers roam freely during the day, something more sinister lurks when darkness descends. On Halloween, that creature—the pumpkin head—roams free.

Pumpkin Head: Halloween MTB edition (Energie CMB)

Trail Vision QC (Shawn Querry) put in some serious work for this video. Not just lighting the woods (and risking lighting a firecracker between his legs, oof), but sending some huge features with his head in a pumpkin. Scary stuff, for real!

We definitely don’t recommend you try, well, any of this at home. But it sure is fun to watch.