Qualification: Seven Canadians move through to semi-finals at Snowshoe World Cup

Friday may not have been particularly kind to the Canadian juniors but a solid crowd of elites did make it through qualification and into Saturday’s semi-finals. Jackson Goldstone led and was the only Canuck riding in the elite top 10.

Elite women

Three elite women lined up to try to advance to Saturday’s semis in Snowshoe. First-year elite Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Factory Team) was the lone Canuck making it through, in 13th. Rachel Pageau (Jukebox) and enduro racer Emmy Lan (Forbidden Synthesis) finished 19th and 22nd, outside of UCI’s 15-rider cut-off for the elite women.

Racing on a track that’s been kind to her over the years, Vali Höll (RockShox Trek) qualified fastest on Friday. Nina Hoffmann (Syndicate) and Tahnee Seagrave (Canyon FMD) were next closest with U.S.A.’s Anna Newkirk (Beyond Racing) showing speed on her home track in fourth.

Elite Men

There was next to nothing between the top three elite men’s qualifiers. Loic Bruni (Specialized) leads but, with just 0.355 between first and third fastest time on Friday, the French World Cup leader will have his work cut out for him repeating that feat on Saturday. Laurie Greenland (Syndicate) and Bernard Kerr (Pivot Factory) are less than half a second behind Bruni, setting up a big Saturday of semi-final and finals racing in Snowshoe.

Jackson Goldstone (Syndicate) led six Canadian men through qualifying. 2.781 seconds back, the young Squamish racer has a bit of time to make up if he wants to challenge Bruni for the series title. Finn Iles (Specialized) is just a bit further back in 13th.

Jakob Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) had a solid showing in 23rd. Mark Wallace (Norco Factory Team) qualified 33rd, just two spots behind enduro racer Richie Rude Jr, who returns to World Cup downhill for the first time in years aboard Yeti’s new DH sled. Seth Sherlock (Intense) and Lucas Cruz (Norco Factory Racing) both end a string of injuries by qualifying 38th and 52nd.

Tristan Lemire (Transition Factory Racing), also returning from injury, is the first non-qualifier, with the Quebec racer missing semis by an agonizing 0.168 seconds. Ontario’s James Frost was close behind in 69th. Forbidden’s mechanic kept up his racing streak, getting back out from behind the workstand for a 77th. Sunshine Coast’s Forrest Riesco is 80th. Garret Macintosh DNF’d while ’22 national champ Gabe Neron separated his shoulder in practice and could not start.

Racing for the elites continues Saturday in Snowshoe. The busy new World Cup schedule sends riders down the track for two race runs, semi-finals and finals, back-to-back with little rest for bikes and bodies to recover from the beating delivered by West Virginia’s rocks and roots.