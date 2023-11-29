Race Face revamps Chester grip

Race Face is bringing back the Chester grip, but with a completely new design. Claiming the new grip is its “softest, tackiest, most advanced grip ever,” Race Face move the Chester to a lock-on ribbed design, but with a twist. And a couple angles.

The base of the grip is a ridged design, with with some trickery. It’s not as complex as, say, Brendan Fairclough’s signature Deathgrip, but there is a fair bit going on. Race Face uses a thicker section of 20A Durometer rubber under the palm. This is supposed to deliver more comfort and reduce fatigue by damping vibrations transmitting up through the bars.

The thin, angled rib design is also supposed to help give moisture a path to escape. Raised edges on the underside of the grip add more substance for fingers to latch onto and prevent slipping.

The Chesters also have a double taper. The grips taper from the bar-end towards the grip. But then flare out with a wafered thumb area. These tapers are intended to provide support, both for the thumb and for the outside of the hand while cornering. Basically, it looks the design aims to make it to keep your hand in place by resisting the forces pushing it off the grip.

Race Face offers the Chester grip in two widths. A 31mm grip will appeal to the minimalists while a girthier 34mm grip gives an option for those with bigger hands or riders who want a softer grip. As always with Race Face, there is a wide array of nine anodized collar colours to choose from as well as one tan grip option. Claimed weight for the thinner, 31mm grip is 112 grams while the 34mm is 135g.

Cost for the grips is $32 for a pair in Canada (USD 27.00). They are available now from Race Face and local retailers.

Race Face Chester grips There's quite a bit of shaping on the grip, but it feels comfortable right away The raised sections on the underside are substantial. Match the Chesters to your bike, or to your jacket...

First Impressions: Race Face Chester grips

I’ve always liked ridged, or wavy ridge designs for grips because I tend to ride without gloves (yes, that is a dumb idea) and tend to ride in either rainy or sweaty conditions. But also because those designs tend to wear in for that “perfectly worn” fit. I like that Race Face has added a more solid foundation under the palm and some shaping. Hopefully those two features will combine to make the lifespan of these grips longer and the break-in period shorter.

I haven’t always been a fan of Race Face grips in the past, having found them too firm and too slippery. A few rides in, the Chesters are changing that. As someone with larger hands, I like that Race Face offers two sizes in the Chester. Grips are one of the few contact points on a bike, and I’ve always found it absurd that there aren’t way more options out there. I’m riding the wider, 34mm version. It’s definitely comfortable without being so thick as to feel mushy or vague. As a comparison, the Chesters are a full millimetre thinner than Sensus’ Meaty Paws but, with more rubber between the core and your hand, feel softer. With the soft rubber, the Chesters are definitely grippy, even riding without gloves.

I haven’t had enough time on the Chester grips to comment on long term durability. But, out of the box, they’re quite comfortable.