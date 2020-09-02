Lighter, better protection: Racer revamps the Motion Top 2

While not as well known in Canada, Racer protects some of the biggest names on the Enduro World Series with its mountain bike gear. With the Motion Top 2, the French brand’s flagship body armour gets a serious update.

The new Motion Top 2 is lighter and more breathable compared to the previous version, but that’s not all. The update is more functional, with better protection, added pockets and space for a hydration pack, and better fitting.

Racer Motion Top 2 – What’s new?

Racer’s added host of new features to its body armour with the Motion Top 2. Since it is, first and foremost, protective gear, the expanded chest protection is the first new feature. The chest pad now wraps further aound on both sides, providing better coverage for the sternum and rib cage. The spine pad is the latest D3O BP4 padding, and is a little more comfortable that the previous version.

Chest protection now wraps fully around the rib cage, and down the sternum. Racer Motion Top 2 is low profile enough that it doesn't look bulky even under a light jersey. Short sleeve option, and pockets. The breathable back has room for a water reservoir, and an additional pocket. Low profile, and lightweight.

Lightweight fabrics keep you fresh on the bike

Keeping a rider safe on the bike isn’t just about protecting when you do fall. By making the Motion Top 2 much lighter and more breathable than the previous version, Racer helps keep you from overheating on long enduro climbs, and hot days of descending. Preventing fatigue and exhaustion goes a long way to keeping a rider fresh, and making good decisions, on the bike.

Racer makes the Motion Top 2 more breathable through the extensive use of lightweight mesh fabrics, . Three different mesh fabrics allow Racer to add strength where its needed and use a lighter fabric where it’s not needed. This, combined with the clever use of stretchy lycra bands that keep the fabric form-fitting, makes the Motion Top 2 more comfortable than its predecessor.

A rear pocket is easy to reach. Lycra bands keep the racer comfortably in place A fully lined zipper doesn't chafe shoulder and back pads are all removable, making the Motion Top 2 machine washable.

Added storage all over

Racer also makes the Motion Top 2 more functional by adding three pockets to the body armour. There’s also storage for a full hydration bladder, tucked behind the spine protection, including integrated routing for the hose over the shoulder.

The pockets are a key addition, though. All three are big enough to fit a cell phone, snacks, or whatever else you need to carry on the bike.

As with the previous version, there’s a full zipper that makes the Motion Top 2 easy to remove. A heavy weight zipper stays easy to use, even after muddy days on the bike. The elbow pads and lower sleeves are still removable. They’re held in place by a full zipper, sheathed in fabric on both sides to prevent it scratching against your skin while wearing it with, or without the sleeves. The spinal and shoulder pads are all removable, making it easer to machine wash.

The motion Top 2 is a level 1 CE certified protector.

Refined protection

Racer’s newest version of the upper body protection is lighter. Much lighter. Compared to the previous version of the Motion Top it both is, and feels lighter to wear. There’s still full protection, in fact, that too is improved in the new design, there’s just much better ventilation between the padding.

One drawback of the Motion Top 2 is that it still lacks any hard chest protection. That’s not a change since the previous version, though, and many riders will prefer flexibility to a hard plastic chest pad. A more minor complaint is that the zipper on the removable sleeves is maybe thicker than it needs to be. It means the upper sleeves can be loose, making it the only part of the Motion Top 2 that isn’t exceptionally comfortable and well-fitting.

Overall, the Motion Top 2 is a substantial improvement over what was already a comfortable protector. Improved protection, pockets and breathability are all great, and the improved fit is a bonus.

Racer’s Motion Top 2 is available now in limited quantities in Canada. Racer sells it’s protector in sizes from S to XL and kids sizes from 6 to 12 years old. The adult Motion Top 2 retails for $300.00, while the kid’s version is $220.00. The adult version weighs 950g, while the youth version is 750g.

Racer: Motion Top 2