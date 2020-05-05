Rachel Atherton back on the bike after ruptured Achilles

Rachel Atherton had a rough go in 2019, suffering a ruptured Achillies mid-season. After a long recovery, the dominant downhiller is back on the bike.

Atherton checks in with fans in her new video series, Bike Life. A new home, a healed heel, and the first rides back at Dyfi Bike Park are all covered in the first episode.

Atherton started the 2019 season in the rainbow stripes of defending elite women’s world champion. After Tahnée Seagrave’s injury at Fort William, Atherton had a clear path to taking the World Cup overall. That was all derailed at Les Gets, France. A harsh drop ended her season early, and instantly when she ruptured her Achilles.

Catch up with Rachel Atherton as she talks about her slow recovery and return to the bike in the Bike Life premier.

Warning: Atherton includes full GoPro footage of rupturing her Achillies in the video below. That part is not an easy watch. If you’re squeamish, keep an eye out for the cue to mute the video.

Rachel Atherton – Bike Life Episode 1

From Rachel Atherton:

GoPro footage of my Achilles tendon Rupture & all the rehab so far! Painful! Me & Olly first rides at Dyfi Bike Park – the UK’s highest, raddest bike park! Meet our pet Lamb & Dog in Episode 1 of Bike Life.