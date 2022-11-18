Rapha dives into history with ‘Off-Road Heroes’

How much do you know about the history of mountain biking? Most people have heard of Marin and Vancouver’s North Shore. But what about the people behind those scenes?

With Rapha’s entry into mountain biking, the boutique brand did its homework to find out as much as it could about the sport’s distinct history and culture. The result is Off-Road Heroes, 256 pages of profiles and photos of mountain biking’s more influential individuals. It is a mix of big stars, lesser-known pioneers and even a few Canadians.

Think you know your stuff? Check out the book and see if your favourite hero is on the list, or left off.

In typical Rapha fashion, Off-Road Heroes would look incredible on any coffee table or book shelf. It’s produced by Rapha Editions in the UK. There are full-colour photos from the sport’s most iconic photographers and profiles written by the books authors, Guy Andrews, Richard Cunningham, Guy Kesteven, Tym Manley, Geo Waugh and Matt Wragg.

Here’s what Rapha says about Off-Road Heroes:

From the prehistory of gravel races in Europe to ground zero in northern California, where a band of counterculture off-road cyclists pioneered the technology and the term “mountain bike,” Off-Road Heroes chronicles the contributions of some of the sport’s greatest heroes, retracing their steps through 40 years of technical and athletic evolution that ultimately reshaped every area of the cycling industry. From the golden age of freeride to the rise of enduro, this definitive guide follows the progression of the sport from a bunch of weirdos in the woods to an international outdoor recreation phenomenon that is bigger than ever. The story of the mountain bike is an uplifting testament to the transformative power of a united community, to the magic of nature, and to the bicycle itself.

Details:

256 pages on FSC approved edition 120gsm paper, Swiss bound to display on a table. Printed in the UK

Featuring over 200 images from some the world’s best mountain bike photographers

Contributing Authors: Guy Andrews, Richard Cunningham, Guy Kesteven, Tym Manley, Geo Waugh and Matt Wragg

Off-Road Heroes retails for $55 CAD ($40 USD), and is available now directly from Rapha.