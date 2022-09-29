Rapha takes on winter with Gore-Tex Infinium Trail jacket

Rapha rolled into mountain biking with a series of solid releases, from knee pads and shorts to trail pants. Based on the success of those launches, the high-end brand is taking on winter with the high-tech Gore-Tex Infinium Trail jacket.

The new trail jacket is part of, or the top of, Rapha’s autumn/winter mountain bike collection. It brings Gore-Tex’ cutting-edge Infinium fabric to the Trailwear line for the first time to offer an all-weather, or bad-weather jacket to keep riders dry all year long.

Gore-Tex provides waterproofing, with a fabric that keeps water out but still lets the jacket breathe. Rapha describes Infinium as “a hybridized 3L 30D nylon ripstop lined with a C-KNIT backer.” It has a soft interior, enough stretch that it won’t restrict movement on the bike, and lets air out to regulate temperature without letting water in.

Double chest pockets Gore-Tex Infiniumfabric A bit more flex with softer gussets Cuffs that stay snug but will still fit over hands, with out velcro to get filled with grit Rapha's performance trailwear line keeps expanding And a drawcord for the over-helmet hood

Rpha adds details, like two chest pockets, pannelled gussets of more flexible fabrics for range of movement, and stowable over-helmet hood with a draw cord.

Here’s Rapha’s take on the new Gore-Tex Trail jacket:

“For those that enjoy getting after it no matter what’s in the forecast, the GORE-TEX Infinium jacket will keep you warm and dry when the skies pour down. Combining signature Rapha styling with next-gen fabric technology, this is the jacket to reach for when conditions may turn for the worse, versatile enough to transition from chilly early morning

rollouts to after-dark descents. Off-season has officially been cancelled.”

Rapha’s releasing the Gore-Tex Infinium Trail jacket in Men’s and women’s versions. Men’s runs from size XS to XXL in four colours. Women’s from XXS to XL in three colours. The new jacket retails for $510.00 in Canada and is available now.