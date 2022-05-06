Rebecca McConnell doubles up with second World Cup win

After earning her first World Cup win in Brazil, Rebecca McConnell isn’t slowing down. The Australian took charge of a tactical women’s short track in Albstadt, Germany on Friday to earn her second career World Cup win, and first in the XCC format.

Canada’s Jenn Jackson finished 18th, bumping the XCO national champion up to a third-row start for Sunday’s main event.

Women’s XCC World Cup Albstadt: McConnell takes charge

Albstadt sees the women’s field return to full force after several top riders were sidelined in Brazil with illeness. Jolanda Neff and Evie Richards of Trek Factory Racing and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (BMC) are all back on the start line. What impact the time off the bike had is yet unclear.

Through the middle part of the race, it’s Alexandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) leading the group. After several laps on the front, she’s challenged by Rebecca McConnell (Mondraker Primaflor) then 2016 Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Team 31). The field is still all together, though strung out in a long line.

Partway through the short 20-minute race, Loana Lecomte (Canyon CLLCTV) pulls out. That pushes Lecomte, winner of the XCO in Albstadt last year, to a fourth row start for Sunday.

McConnell on the move

Going onto the last lap, it’s Rissveds taking over the lead. Neff sits close on her wheel. With short laps and a technical run into the finish, there’s little room for passing. McConnell is quick to overtake the lead duo, bringing Ferrand-Prevot, winner of the XCC in Petrópolis, with her.

McConnell leads out of the final corner and opens her sprint. The finish straight in Albstadt is shorter than in other years. Ferrand-Prevot tries to go around McConnell, but runs out of room. This could be an important note for viewers watching Sunday’s XCO race, if the group is still together coming into the line.

It’s a photo finish, but McConnell takes the win. It’s the Australian’s first XCC World Cup win. It also comes in the first race after her first XCO World Cup win.

“That’s crazy, I’m definitely not a sprinter,” a slightly surprised McConnell said after the race. “The whole time was a bit frustrating, the group was so big and I kept getting stuck.”

Rissveds holds on for third, also leading out of the last corner. Keller and Neff were fighting to get by the Swede but are forced to settle for fourth and fifth, respectively.

Canadians in Albstadt

Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) is the top Canadian finisher in 18th. That puts the national champ up to the third row for Sunday’s XCO. Sandra Walter (Liv Canada) finished 32nd, the only other Canuck racing Friday.

Racing continues on Saturday, May 7 with the under-23 XCO events. Live broadcasts resume Sunday, May 8 with the elite XCO events.

Results: World Cup XCC #2 – Albstadt, Germany