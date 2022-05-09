Rebecca McConnell extends win streak with perfect Albstadt weekend

Rebecca McConnell took her first World Cup win in Brazil. The Australian backed that up with her first Short Track World Cup win on Friday in Albstadt. The 30-year-old’s winning streak continued on Sunday with McConnell earning herself a perfect World Cup weekend with an XCO win.

McConnell (Mondraker-Primafloor) wasn’t uncontested in her quest for the win on Sunday. 2016 Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds (Team 31) battled through to the penultimate lap, holding McConnell’s wheel for the vast majority of the race. Close behind, a French duo of Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (BMC) and 2021 World Cup overall winner Loana Lecomte (Canyon Cllctv) kept the pressure on the leaders.

McConnell escaped Rissveds to ride the final lap solo. The Australian takes her third win in four races, further extending her lead in the World Cup overall.

Mona Mitterwallner passed Lecomte to take third. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Jenny Rissveds fought all day to finish second. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool Evie Richards continues working back from illness in Brazil. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool 2022 Albstadt World Cup elite women's podium. Photo: Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

“It is just incredible. Jenny and I have very different strengths. She can play games more and I need that consistent speed throughout the race. I just tried to be patient and then I thought I needed to give it a shot. When I made my move, I was able to make it stick.”

Rissveds held on to finish second. 2021 under-23 champ Moana Mitterwallner (Cannondale Factory Racing) worked her way through the field to take third ahead of Lecomte in fourth and Allesandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) in fifth.

Canadians in Albstadt

XCO national champion Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB Racing) led the Canadian results in Albstadt, finishing 26th. Sandra Walter (Liv Canada) was the next Canuck across the line, placing 30th in her first World Cup appearance of 2022.

Emily Batty (Canyon MTB Racing) was 43rd in her first World Cup of the year. Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) was 59th, Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) 63rd, Mackenzie Myatt 70th, Cindy Montambault 72nd and Dana Gilligan 73rd. Maghalie Rochette (Specialized) withdrew after two laps.