Red Bull Downtime is coming to Canada

Red Bull Downtime is bringing its unique race format to Canada, and with big prizes. Two Downtime competitions, one in Quebec and one in B.C. will both award grand prizes of VIP tickets to 2022 Red Bull Joyride during Crankworx Whistler.

The two Downtime locations are Sentiers du Moulin in Quebec and Panorama Mountain Resort in B.C.

What is Red Bull Downtime?

Red Bull Downtime lets riders compete against the clock on favourite local trails. Each location will be open for a set window of time. The fastest man and fastest woman during that time are the champions. Each winner will receive a VIP trip to watch Red Bull Joyride 2022 live during Crankworx Whistler.

Downtime is free to enter and uses live chip timing to ensure consistent results. Riders can ride each track as many times as the like during the competition period to try set their fastest time. Riders must be 16 years-of-age or older. In addition to the grand prize, there will be prize packs for second and third place finishers.

Downtime is open to riders of any ability. Whether you’re competing for the VIP trip or try set the fastest time out of your riding buddies Red Bull Downtime is a fun twist on live, in person racing this summer.

Red Bull Downtime – Sentiers du Moulin (July 3 – Sept. 19, 2021)

Sentiers du Moulin is bringing the longest Red Bull Downtime event of 2021 to Canada. The contest runs form July 3 to Sept 19 on the iconic, 1.8km “SuperG” track. That gives you two and a half months to set your best time on one of Quebec’s most popular trails. Featuring slaps, drops, wooden bridges and excellent berms, the diverse trail includes all the best elements of mountain biking into one trail.

Red Bull Downtime – Panorama (Sept. 3-5, 2021)

In B.C., riders will take on the one of Pano’s most challenging downhill tracks: “Quadzilla.” One of Panorama mountain Resorts longest-serving trails, Quadzilla’s berms, rock and jumps snake their way down the mountain directly under the main chairlift. With multiple rock gardens and sections of old-school technical roots, Quadzilla will – as the name implies – make you work for it if you’re chasing a winning time.