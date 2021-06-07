Red Bull Formation: 2021 Official Highlights from female freeride session in Utah

Red Bull Formation is done and dusted for 2021. The second edition of the all-female freeride progression session marks a huge leap forward for the sport. Watch the highlights below to see how high the new bar has been set for the women’s freeride movement!

Canada was well-represented in Utah. Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck, both of whom have been pushing the limits of mountain biking for years, both put tires to dirt and hands – occasionally – on bars at 2021 Formation. Both riders were part of the first Red Bull Formation as well.

Much has changed since that first year, back in 2019. Watch the highlights below for a phenomenal look at the new state of women’s freeride.

Red Bull Formation: 2021 Highlights

What’s Red Bull say about Formation?

Red Bull Formation MTB camp is a wrap for 2021 after a week of building and riding lines in the Utah desert.

From May 24, eight world-class female riders gathered to author a new era in the world of women’s freeride mountain biking. Crafting lines, sessioning hits and fuelling the progression, the week’s work culminated into a day of epic top-to-bottom lines. For the athletes it was time to go big one final time before this edition of Red Bull Formation concluded.

As the camp neared a close, one athlete walked away with an accolade: the Evolution in Action Award, presented by event sponsor Arc’teryx. While Formation is about collaboration rather than competition, athletes had the opportunity to vote for a participant that represents the values of Red Bull Formation: leading with a ‘rising tide’ mentality, pushing themselves to their full potential, but also lifting those around them with excellence on and off the course. Walking away with the award was none other than Hannah Bergmann.

We’d like to thank everyone involved in the development and implementation of Red Bull Formation and cannot wait to see this event grow in the future.

Riders:

Hannah Bergmann

Camila Nogueira

Casey Brown

Chelsea Kimball

Jess Blewitt

Samantha Soriano

Vaea Verbeeck

Vinny Armstrong