Red Bull Rampage is coming back for its 20th year

Freeride fans rejoice! Red Bull Rampage is coming back. The big-mountain freeride festival will return to Utah for its 20th anniversary this October 15th.

Red Bull Rampage 2021 will mark the 20th year since the freeride competition first careened down the slopes of Virgin, Utah. This year’s event will be the 15th edition, and feature 15 of the world’s best freeriders.

Long-established as the pinnacle of freeride competition, Red Bull Rampage combines skill, creativity and mental strength to establish each year’s winner.

Canadians control Utah cliffs

It is also a format that has favoured the Great White North. Canadians have claimed an incredible nine titles out of 14 Red Bull Rampage events. That includes three each from Kurt Sorge and Brandon Semenuk. On top of the wins, there’s been numerous podium finishes, and even two podiums sweeps. The first in 2008, the second in 2019.

Wade Simmons, the godfather of freeride, was the first-ever Red Bull Rampage winner, back in 2001. Another Canadian, Tyler Klassen won the second edition in 2002.

Red Bull Rampage: The format

This year, an elite group of 15 riders will carve their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crews will spend four days building their lines, followed by a rest day and then four practice days.

As ever, the Red Bull Rampage 2021 will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.