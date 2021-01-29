Rémi Thirion joins Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Giant Factory Off-Road Team (GFORT) is rolling into 2021 with a big injection of French speed. Rémi Thirion moves to the U.S.-based World Cup downhill team after years with Commencal’s factory team.

The French rider brings serious results with him to GFORT. Most recently, Thirion scored a bronze at a truly wild edition of downhill world championships in Leogang, Austria. Shortly after, he added a second-place finish at the Maribor, Slovenia World Cup round.

Even on weekends where Thirion doesn’t end up on the podium, he’s always entertaining to watch. His reputation for imaginative lines and an edge-of-control racing style have earned him fans around the world.

“Please help us welcome Rémi Thirion to the team,” reads GFORT’s announcement. “With a reputation for pushing limits with creative lines, Rémi has become a consistent contender in the races that count, with a number of World Cup podiums over the past few years.”

Thirion has numerous World Cup podiums, alongside one win from 2013 at the Vallnord, Andorra round.

The newest addition rounds out Giant Factory Off-Road Team’s three-rider downhill roster. Thirion joins Jacob Dickson (Ireland) and Matthew Sterling (U.S.A.) on the team.

Giant recently said farewell to long-time team member Eliot Jackson, who moves on to ride with Santa Cruz Bicycles.