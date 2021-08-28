Home > MTB

Results: Under-23 cross country world championships

Woods, Théberge and Holmgren lead Canadians in Saturday's u23 XCO

Carter Woods Albstadt World Cup Photo by: Andy Vathis
August 28, 2021

The under-23 cross country racers were the first on course in Val di Sole, starting off a busy Saturday of racing at 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships.

Carter Woods was the top Canadian under-23, finishing 11th. Gunnar Holmgren followed 37 seconds later in 17th.

Canada’s under-23 women faced a stacked field, including Tokyo Olympian’s Kata Blanka Vas, Caroline Bohe and Laura Stigger. Marianne Théberge was the top u23 for Canada in 23rd. Emilly Johnston followed 55 seconds later in 25th.

In the u23 women’s race, Roxane Vermette finished 30th, Sidney McGill 35th, Juliette Larose-Gingras 42nd, Jocelyn Stel 43rd and Dana Gilligan 47th.

Xavier Roy was the closest rider to Woods and Holmgren, finishing 42nd in the u23 men’s race. Tyler Clark placed 52nd, Noah Ramsay 58th, Vincent Thiboutot 66th and William Cote rounded out the Canadian entries in 80th.

Results: Under-23 cross country Olympic (XCO) – 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships (Val di Sole, Italy)

Under-23 women XCO

1 MITTERWALLNER Mona AUT 1:06:57
2 STIGGER Laura AUT +2:04
3 BOHE Caroline DEN +3:26
4 TOVO Marika ITA +4:03
5 VAS Kata Blanka HUN +4:10
6 EIBL Ronja GER +4:46
7 SPECIA Giada ITA +5:22
8 BURI Noelle SUI +5:51
9 GIBSON Gwendalyn USA +5:57
10 QUEIROS Raquel POR +6:25
11 DETILLEUX Emeline BEL +6:33
12 SCHNEEBELI Jacqueline SUI +6:46
13 ESTERMANN Rebekka SUI +7:17
14 HARNDEN Harriet GBR +7:27
15 PIETERSE Puck NED +7:36
16 ZUEGER Tina SUI +8:08
17 PEDERSEN Sofie DEN +8:13
18 MUNRO Madigan USA +8:37
19 BUZSAKI Virag HUN +9:00
20 SZCZECINSKA Matylda POL +9:13
21 MEDDE Isaure FRA +9:23
22 KAY Anna GBR +9:38
23 THEBERGE Marianne CAN +10:00
24 SASKOVA Tereza CZE +10:47
25 JOHNSTON Emilly CAN +10:55
26 HOLUBOVA Adela CZE +10:56
27 BLOECHLINGER Ronja SUI +11:10
28 PESSE Nicole ITA +11:21
29 BLUNK Savilia USA +11:22
30 VERMETTE Roxane CAN +11:28
31 WIEDMANN Tamara AUT +12:09
32 SAFAROVA Zuzana CZE +12:12
33 SANTOS Ana POR +12:14
34 KAWAGUCHI Urara JPN +12:48
35 McGILL Sidney CAN +13:03
36 SCHMIDEL Regina HUN +13:09
37 GOMEZ ANDREU Lucia ESP +13:27
38 SHERSTIUK Maria UKR +13:57
39 MIROLIUBOVA Anna RCF +14:35
40 KOBAYASHI Akari JPN +14:42
41 MOVRIN Vita SLO +14:49
42 LAROSE GINGRAS Juliette CAN +15:00
43 STEL Jocelyn CAN +15:17
44 ROA MUNOZ Ana Maria COL +15:32
45 DRELAK Milena POL +15:55
46 DRUML Corina AUT -1LAP
47 GILLIGAN Dana CAN -1LAP
48 SACCU Francesca ITA -1LAP
49 VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Catalina CHI -1LAP
50 BOSCH PICO Nuria ESP -1LAP

Under-23 men XCO

1 VIDAURRE KOSSMANN Martin CHI 1:10:31
2 ZANOTTI Juri ITA +1:03
3 ROTH Joel SUI +1:38
4 SCHAETTI Luca SUI +1:55
5 CULLELL ESTAPE Jofre ESP +2:23
6 FONTANA Filippo ITA +2:32
7 AVONDETTO Simone ITA +2:41
8 LIST David GER +2:52
9 ZALTSMAN Tomer ISR +3:18
10 GUAY Mathis FRA +3:24
11 WOODS Carter CAN +3:31
12 ALDRIDGE Charlie GBR +3:42
13 VITTONE Andreas Emanuele ITA +3:49
14 LILLO Dario SUI +3:58
15 AMOS Riley USA +4:06
16 ORR Cameron GBR +4:07
17 HOLMGREN Gunnar CAN +4:08
18 GLENDE Mats Tubaas NOR +4:46
19 BIRCHILL Harry GBR +4:54
20 PUENTENER Fabio SUI +5:02
21 LEVI Eitan ISR +5:07
22 KAISER Leon Reinhard GER +5:09
23 BAIR Mario AUT +5:11
24 BAUMANN Janis SUI +5:14
25 SPENA Fabio SUI +5:24
26 ZATLOUKAL Jan CZE +5:30
27 XAVIER de OLIVEIRA PEREIRA Gustavo BRA +5:58
28 SASKA Jan CZE +6:07
29 TONEATTI Davide ITA +6:12
30 SOLVHOJ Oliver DEN +6:20
31 EYDT Markus GER +6:25
32 LIND Oscar SWE +6:25
33 RILEY Bjorn USA +6:25
34 VANDERSTEEN Jarne BEL +6:42
35 van ZYL Johan RSA +6:44
36 GONEN Gil-Li ISR +7:09
37 DAY Robbie USA +7:28
38 FEIJOO ALBERTE Ivan ESP +7:33
39 NIEBORAS Mateusz POL +7:34
40 HEUER Markus DEN +7:51
41 JENCUS Jakub SVK +7:52
42 ROY Xavier CAN +7:53
43 PENA FRANCO Nelson COL +8:05
44 WRIGHT Cameron AUS +8:12
45 RAISBERG Nadav ISR +8:14
46 IVANOV Nikolai RCF +8:14
47 PHILIPSEN Victor DEN +8:23
48 HERRERA OCHOA Esteban MEX +8:32
49 van der WALT Daniel RSA +8:40
50 GALLO FLORIDO Ignacio CHI +8:55
51 ROHME Knut NOR +9:24
52 CLARK Tyler CAN +9:38
58 RAMSAY Noah CAN +10:12
66 THIBOUTOT Vincent CAN -1LAP
80 COTE William CAN -1LAP