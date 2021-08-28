Results: Under-23 cross country world championships

The under-23 cross country racers were the first on course in Val di Sole, starting off a busy Saturday of racing at 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships.

Carter Woods was the top Canadian under-23, finishing 11th. Gunnar Holmgren followed 37 seconds later in 17th.

Canada’s under-23 women faced a stacked field, including Tokyo Olympian’s Kata Blanka Vas, Caroline Bohe and Laura Stigger. Marianne Théberge was the top u23 for Canada in 23rd. Emilly Johnston followed 55 seconds later in 25th.

In the u23 women’s race, Roxane Vermette finished 30th, Sidney McGill 35th, Juliette Larose-Gingras 42nd, Jocelyn Stel 43rd and Dana Gilligan 47th.

Xavier Roy was the closest rider to Woods and Holmgren, finishing 42nd in the u23 men’s race. Tyler Clark placed 52nd, Noah Ramsay 58th, Vincent Thiboutot 66th and William Cote rounded out the Canadian entries in 80th.

Results: Under-23 cross country Olympic (XCO) – 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships (Val di Sole, Italy)

Under-23 women XCO

Under-23 men XCO