Revel re-launches Ranger cross country bike

Three years after first setting the Ranger loose, Revel Bikes is re-working its cross country race machine. The new Ranger still gets 115mm of Canfield Balance Formula rear suspension but, with changes to the rear triangle, it’s stiffer, has more tire clearance and is more easily serviceable.

The Ranger is also now compatible with SRAM’s UDH standard and, to make that very clear, both complete build options Revel offers come with the component giant’s new “transmission.”

Revel Ranger roams in all weather Bigger bearings and a threaded bottom bracket for the Canfield suspension design Revel Ranger frame "Tang" Ranger "De La Coal" Ranger

Revel Ranger gets a re-worked rear triangle

The new Ranger features a completely re-worked rear triangle, but there are multiple changes to this one piece of Revel’s XC frame. A redesigned carbon fibre layup gives the rear end a claimed 20 per cent increase in lateral stiffness while also improving tire and chainring clearance.

Revel also moves the Ranger to SRAM’s UDH rear derailleur hangar standard. That gives riders the option to choose any drivetrain, including SRAM’s own “Transmission” line of direct-mount drivetrains.

Part of the change is to improve bearing life but, when those do need servicing, a simple hardware design makes shop work faster and easier. The Ranger uses a collet axle design with larger 15mm bearings on the lower pivot.

Beyond the rear triangle, Revel’s introduced a threaded bottom bracket and titanium shock mounting hardware to the Ranger platform. There’s also a rear debris guard and more substantial chainstay protection, borrowed from the Rail29, to keep the Ranger clean and quiet.

The new Ranger comes in two striking colour options, “Tang” and “De La Coal.”

Revel Ranger in a bold "Tang" colour And a black option The new Ranger is also available as a frame-only option in both colours

2023 Revel Ranger: Pricing and options

Revel Bikes offers two complete models of the new Ranger and a frame-only option.

SRAM XO Eagle Transmission starts at USD 8,500. SRAM XX Eagle Transmission jumps up to $11,500. Both come with RockShox SID Ultimate forks and SID Luxe Ultimate shock, but the top-end build gets a few upgrades like Revel’s own RW27 carbon fibre wheels, SRAM Level Ultimate brakes and RockShox’s wireless AXS dropper seat post.

The Revel Ranger frame is available with a RockShox SID Luxe Ultimate shock for USD 3,600.