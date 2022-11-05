Review: Deuter Flyt 20 offers the most comfortable protection

Backpacks are not my favourite thing to wear while riding. While I end up wearing them quite often, they are usually a necessity begrudgingly accepted when I need to carry more clothes, food or gear than a small hip-pack will allow. One pack, The Flyt 20 from Deuter, changed that.

The Flyt 20 is comfortable, even on long hot days in the saddle. It has a wide array of very functional pockets without feeling bulky. And it is made to last.

Deuter Flyt 20 Clips for trail helmets, straps for gear or a full face This smart phone pocket is so smart Mmmm, pockets. The front compartment offers very functional storage A key clip in the one, smaller zippered pocket. The main compartment also has a single, large pocket. Plus access for a hydration pladder The shoulder straps are comfortable and include attachments for a hydration hose The hip straps have pockets, too. These are actually large enough to fit a bar or snack in, too.

Deuter Flyt 20: Features

For what Deuter calls a “pared down to essentials” bag, the Flyt 20 packs an impressive array of features. There are to main compartments, each with pockets for organization. The main compartment, for jackets or larger objects, is simpler. The front pocket includes several, well-designed smaller pockets for the organization of tools, snacks, important items (a small zipper pocket has a key clip) and even a specific loop for a pump. All together, its a 20L pack. While all 20L are functional, due to the more square shape, it feels smaller while wearing it. It’s also compatible with a 3L hydration bladder, though that’s not included.

There is also a zippered smartphone pocket on the back-facing side of the Flyt. This is padded, keeping screens safe and away from impact in a crash. It’s also easy to reach without taking the pack off.

Finally, there are straps to attach a trail helmet, full-face helmet or gear straps, and another set on the bottom for attaching pads (or to put a wet jacket, if you don’t want to put it back in your bag). A rain cover hides inside a lower pocket of the Flyt 20.

Deuter's Airstripes system for flow. And wide, comfortable hip straps Integrated SAS-TEC back pad Offers solid protection (and a crash replacement) You can take the backpad out, but Deuter includes this intense-looking warning when you do.

Comfort and protection

Deuter uses its Airstripes system to create airflow over the back. Two pads keep the Flyt 20 from sitting directly on your back, and add some padding, allowing for channels of airflow. Wide hip straps and a chest strap keep the Flyt 20 securely in place on the trails.

One of the more unique feature is the integrated SAS-TEC back protector in the Flyt 20. The removable pad adds TÜV/GS-certified protection in case of a crash. The pad comes in two sizes. The M-Xl is included in the Flyt 20. The Flyt 18 comes with the smaller S-L sized pad.

Deuter uses a mix of 210D PA and 100D PA High Tenacity fabrics. Both are lightweight, tear-resistant and the 210D is watertight to 1500mm. A DWR coating (instead of PFC) adds water repellency. All in, the Flyt 20 weighs 1,180 grams.

Finally, all of this is protected by a free crash replacement policy.

Review: Deuter Flyt 20 maximizes comfort and protection

As mentioned, I wear backpacks a lot but don’t generally like to and will usually do anything I can to avoid it. With the Flyt 20, I’ve actually started reaching for it instead of trying to squeeze gear into a hip pack, even for shorter rides. Why? It’s just more comfortable. It almost disappears on rides.

I put a large number of hours in wearing the Flyt this summer, including a couple of back-to-back eight-hour days in uncomfortably hot weather and a full week of four- to five-hour days in a row. Never once have I chaffed at having the pack along for the trip or had it get in the way while riding. Even though its 20L volume is larger than some mountain bike packs, it is so stable that it felt smaller and less of a load than some smaller packs.

Pockets make the bag

The Flyt 20 also stands out for its truly functional pockets. There are plenty of them, so you can use the ones you need on any particular day and ignore the rest instead of trying to make one pocket work for different loads. And they are all well designed. They are deep enough that they hold items securely, they haven’t bagged out or started to get saggy even after months of heavy use. The pocket with a pump loop is particularly nice, as is the interior pocket with a key clip.

The standout, though, is the phone pocket. It’s accessible without taking the Flyt off, meaning I actually use it instead of getting frustrated and putting my phone in my shorts pocket where it, inevitably, ends up damaged.

Conclusions: Deuter Flyt 20 offers comfort and function

The Airstripes are also functional. Pick up speed and there is noticeable airflow through the pack. It also keeps it slightly off of your spine, making the Flyt more comfortable to wear. I haven’t tested the back protection yet, thankfully, but it’s so light that I haven’t had the urge to remove it for any rides.

Perhaps the only knock against the Flyt 20 is that Deuter doesn’t include the hydration bladder. There is a 3.0L available to match the bag, but you have to buy it separately. For a bag that is $250.00 in Canada, having to buy the bladder separately (if you want to add one) adds to the price.

That said, the Flyt 20 is worth the cost in every other regard. It is the most comfortable and functional pack I’ve tried. It is well made. If you do manage to wreck the bag in a fall, Deuter offers a free crash replacement.

Deuter also offers a smaller-size Flyt, a minimalist Race bag and larger packs for bigger expeditions. Based on the quality of the Flyt 20 alone, if it isn’t the right volume for you, the other bags are worth checking out.