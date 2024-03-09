Review: Fixing Leatt X-Flow 4.0 goggles

Leatt went out on a limb with its new X-Flow goggles. They’re the kind of “reinventing the wheel” concept that either elicits an eye roll and head shake or, for others, an immediate spark of joy that someone finally made that thing they’ve been dreaming of. Or just some curious window shopping.

The concept is simple. Goggles are safer than sunglasses and provide better optics. So why don’t riders wear goggles all the time? They’re hotter. How do you fix that? Make them as breezy to wear as sunglasses. Or try to, at least.

Does it work? Well, sort of. But the X-Flows are an interesting enough idea that it’s worth looking at, at least.

Leatt Velocity 4.0 X-Flow goggles: Details

The X-Flow is based off of Leatt’s Velocity 4.0 goggle. That’s around the middle of the South African brand’s mountain bike range, putting these at $100 in Canada. The main distinguishing feature is that Leatt uses an “open” frame. The venting on the top of the goggles, which would usually be covered in thin foam to keep debris out, is totally open. More significantly, the foam padding is removed entirely across much of the bottom of the X-Flow. Both features are designed to significantly improve airflow through the 4.0’s while still retaining the security, clear and wide field of view (170-degrees, according to Leatt) and protection that goggles offer over sunglasses. Leatt also uses a 50mm-wide mesh strap that it says gives some additional ventilation compared to standard straps.

Optics are handled by Leatt’s RideViz lens. It’s a three-layer laminated, anti-fog, anti-scratch lens designed to give clear vision in a wide range of conditions. It’s also bullet proof. That probably doesn’t apply to how most people will be using the 4.0 goggles, but it is a nice comfort knowing the lenses are a going to be able to handle any debris that does come up from the trail.

Real world: Leatt 4.0 X-Flow’s, a problem and… a fix?

Leatt definitely improves airflow by removing foam. It works for that intended effect. But the X-Flow’s are still not as light or as breezy as sunglasses. They are, though, miles better than regular goggles.

There are a couple problems, some practical some not so much.

First, the continuous band of foam on the top of the X-Flows still makes them warm, even with open venting.

Second, by only removing the foam out of the bottom, it creates an imbalance. There’s no support from the cheekbones. So the nose is left all on its own to balance out the same pressure that would otherwise be spread out across the entire face and, on the top, is spread across the entire forehead. Wearing the X-Flows with a half or three-quarter shell helmet instead of a full-face tended to exaggerate this effect. Coming from a family with notably prominent noses, this is less than comfortable.

Finally. There’s the matter of expectations. Leatt intends these to be better than sunglasses. The natural comparison, though, is to other goggles. They absolutely provide better protection than sunglasses. They’re more secure and have better coverage. Compared to goggles, there are more places for dust and debris to enter in. And they do not sit as comfortably on your face as normal goggles, though they are considerably more breathable.

The “fix”

I quite like it when brands take risks to try something new and maybe a bit niche, and the X-Flow’s fit that bill. I was curious to see if there was a way to make them work for me. Again, they might work for other riders, but I just didn’t find them comfortable.

For the first two problems, I eventually resorted to just cutting foam out of the top. Leatt probably wouldn’t love this solution, but it worked. It immediately created a much more comfortable balance between the top and the bottom of the goggles. They no longer felt like they were being shoved forward onto the bridge of my nose.

Cutting out material also does let significantly more air through. Enough so that I wasn’t immediately reaching to pull them off at the end of any descent, albeit on a few cooler days of riding. For heavy sweaters, this “fix” also creates openings in the dam foam normally between forehead and eyes.

The improves the X-Flows standing in comparison to what it is trying to replace. They are still better than sunglasses for keeping sweat out of your eyes. Though still not quite as good as sunglasses for breathability. But, with the added cutouts, it’s a viable middle ground between full goggles and sunglasses.

Turns out, it wasn’t a problem of Leatt going too far with a weird design, but one that didn’t go quite far enough.

Review: Leatt 4.0 X-Flow not perfect, very specific, but good at what they try to do

X-Flow’s may not be a perfect replacement for sunglasses. But they do provide a new, interesting option between sunglasses and goggles, as long as they fit you comfortably. I couldn’t really get over the feeling that I was wearing a Batman mask, due to the added pressure on the bridge of my nose. Others might not have the same pressure point and “modifying” them did go a very long way to fixing that issue. Once I’d made them more comfortable, they were a great option for days when I wanted to wear goggles but also had to earn my turns.

Even before my crude modifications, I did like them for more pedally days on the big bike, or even hot summer shuttles, than standard goggles. They don’t feel as secure and sealed, in part intentionally, as Leatt’s own standard goggles, but they do provide quite a bit more coverage than sunglasses.

That leaves Leatt targeting a very specific audience. But it’s specific in a way that should make some people happy, I think. If they don’t make sense to you, fair enough. Leatt has a wide range of full goggles, too. But if they do make sense (and they either fit or you’re not opposed to pulling out some scissors) they’re good at what they’re designed to do. At $100, they’re also not such a big investment that trying them is a huge risk. And, for what it’s worth, all Leatt’s goggles, X-Flow included, are literally bullet proof. Neat.

Leatt Velocity 4.0 X-Flow