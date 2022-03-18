Review: Leatt Trail 4.0 jersey

South African mountain bike and moto brand Leatt has been around for 16 years. What started with a game-changing neck brace quickly expanded to solving new problems and designing new products. The latest effort is an attempt to reduce the environmental impact of riding apparel.

This is where the Trail 4.0 jersey comes in. It’s made with WarmYarn, one of three eco-friendly, responsibly sourced fabrics Leatt’s created to reduce its environmental impact. More specifically, it is made from recycled coffee grounds. Sounds weird. Feels good. Doesn’t smell like coffee when you sweat. Science is a wonderful thing.

Read on to find out more about Leatt’s new fabric and why the Trail 4.0 jersey has us more jazzed than a cup of morning java.

Leatt introduced Biodegradable packaging across its moto and mountain bike lines for 2022 Leatt WarmYarn: turns your pre-ride coffee into comfortable kit.

Ride green: Leatt Natural Range

Leatt’s effort to be environmentally responsible is an impressive, multi-pronged approach. The new Natural Range is created from three fabrics: Tencel, WarmYarn and IceYarn.

Tencel is made from utilized tree pulp, in Austria. The two yarns are made from coffee grounds. WarmYarn is a fast-drying fabric for warmer apparel that also helps keep scents at bay. IceYarn is a breathable, cooler fabric for temperature control at low speeds. All these fabrics require less water than cotton or polyester.

For 2022, Leatt’s moved its entire line, eco-fabrics and otherwise, to biodegradable, plastic-free packaging. The non-plastic is even marked with soy inks, instead of traditional dyes.

Finally, Leatt’s streamlined and consolidated its shipping methods, so delivering the jerseys and protective wear have a smaller environmental impact.

RELATED: Mint’N Dry goes green with made-in-Canada cleaning solutions

The black version is more understated, but with a nice bronze accent Three jersey pockets on the back Same on the black version A little bit of reflective material for for riding home from the trails This little pocket is more fashion than function. It holds ... part of a Hornby Energy bar. But the zipper is nice, and well lined on the inside so you don't catch your skin There's also a 4th zippered rear pocket, with headphone port inside. Short zipper, long sleeves Shoulder grippers prevent wear or sliding from pack straps

Leatt Trail 4.0 V22 jersey: features and function

Leatt offers a wide range of jersey options, and the Trail 4.0 itself covers a lot of ground. It is a close-fitting long-sleeve mid-weight jersey with a half-length zipper and three rear pockets. That makes it great for trail riding, longer adventures and cross country rides in cooler temperatures. A fourth zippered rear pocket holds secure items and has a small headphone port if you want to listen to music on your ride.

The Trail 4.0 uses the WarmYarn material and comes in three colours. “Malbec” red, “Desert” and a more standard black colour. WarmYarn feels soft and is a little stretchy. It’s thick enough to be warm while also breathable enough to allow air to flow and prevent getting overly sweaty during efforts. The material has stayed soft through a few washes. It’s also impressively tough, surviving a few slides and a few less-than-graceful encounters with trees. A subtle grippy material on the shoulders helps keep backpack straps from slipping and prevents wear.

The fit suits the 4.0’s trail/xc purpose. It’s close-fitting enough that the pockets don’t sway when they’re full. But it also doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a spandex jersey. It is warm enough for crisp fall days or evening rides but, with the help of laser-cut ventilation in the armpits and across the back, still cool enough that it is not just a shoulder season kit.

Leatt Trail 4.0 Jersey - Desert Thankfully this isn't where i crashed. But the pockets did keep everything contained. A close fit that is secure without being tight

Review verdict: Leatt Trail 4.0 jersey delivers comfortable style

After a couple of months wearing the Trail 4.0 jersey, including unfortunately stuffing it (and myself) into the ground a few times, I’m impressed with what Leatt can do with old coffee beans. The WarmYarn would be an excellent material whether or not it was green, but the fact that it is so environmentally responsible is a bonus. The 4.0 jersey itself is well executed with smart, functional features.

The Trail 4.0 is comfortable and durable for cool weather riding. It will be warm when the mid-summer heat sets in. But it is great for spring (or West Coast winter) riding where temperatures can change quite a bit over the course of a ride, from direct sun to clouds and nighttime cool. The three colour options all look good. They’re subtle, without being boring. The “Desert” grey and beige has also washed clean after several muddy rides.

Leatt offers a wide range of jersey options. The Trail line alone comes in a warmer, pocketless long sleeve, a short sleeve or a pocketless short sleeve version. Then there are the AllMtn, Enduro and Gravity jersey lines. Based on the quality construction of the Trail 4.0, these would be great options if you want something lighter or without the rear pockets.

Leatt’s Trail 4.0 v22 jersey is available in three colours, and sizes from XS to 3XL from your local realtor.