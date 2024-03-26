Review: Look Trail Roc+ pedals

When it comes to iconic French brand Look, most people would think of the pro road peloton, track bikes or maybe that incredible La Vie Claire kit from way back when. Mountain bike flat pedals might not be on the top of that list. But Look has steadily grown and improved its line of pedals until, with the Trail Roc Plus, it has a legitimate contender.

Much like on the road, Look’s developed their mountain bike line with the guidance of top pros. In the case of the Trail Roc Plus pedals, that’s French free rider Thomas Genon. Read on for our review of Look Trail Roc + pedals.

A wide cage and plenty of pins Thin, but not too thin The pedal body definitely sits close to the crank arms The pedal body is 10mm thick though the pins extend that to 16mm Pins are accessed on the backside so even bent or damaged pins can be removed

Look Trail Roc Plus

Look isn’t tip-toeing into the world of flat pedals. The Trail Roc+ are aggressive without being extreme. With 10 pins per-side and a wide, but not absurdly wide platform, they are definitely aiming to provide all the grip you could want. They’re no Daggas, but they’ll keep you connected to the pedals with ease.

Those 10 pins are spaced mainly around the outer cage of the pedal, with one additional pin mid-foot. They’re all adjustable height pins, with the screws entering the pedal from the back. That gives the Trail Roc+ a 10-mm stack height up to a 16mm max profile with the pins fully extended.

The pedal body itself is forged aluminum and slightly concave. It spins on a combination of two sealed bearings and one needle bearing. The heart of the Trail Roc+ is a burly Chromoly steel axle. This is all serviceable, though you need Look’s tool to open the pedals up.

The pedals have a wide, 107×107 square platform area. A 61.5mm Q-Factor keeps that pedal body tucked in close to the crank arm.

Look makes the Trail Roc Plus in France. Nevers, France specifically. That likely contributes to their $270.00 price tag, though that price is backed up by Look’s quality work.

Look Trail Roc+ clear mud and debris well A few pins are bent or damaged, as expected Otherwise, the pedal body is holding up well All grip, no slip

Review: Look Trail Roc Plus in the woods

Look’s alloy flat pedals are impressive work. They’re comfortable and have a ton of grip, without feeling like you can’t adjust your foot position. The slight concave shape adds to the bit of 10 star pins, while the slightly raised centre adds more mid-foot support. Those tall pins definitely saw some abuse, and more than a couple are dinged up. Look’s decision to make them removable from the opposite side, and to protect that side of the pin with a slightly stepped cage shape, is wise.

Look claims the Trail Roc Plus weigh in at 395g, though our test set tipped the scales closer to 408 grams with all the pins.

Look offers a high-quality and reliable pedal in the Trail Roc Plus. If you like your pedals nice and grippy and close to the crank, they’re a great option. The price tag, and proprietary tool to service them, hold them back slightly, but you do get “Made in France” quality and the Look name. If price is your only objection, Look also offers a composite version of the pedal, called the Trail Fusion, that is still made in France but slightly taller, a different material and significantly less expensive.

The Trail Roc Plus comes in three colours, black, silver and, for those that want a bit of colour, orange. They are available from Look dealers.

