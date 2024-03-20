Shoulder-season riding can be amazing, if you’re dressed to enjoy it. Racer, the French apparel brand, intends its Quest jacket to make all kinds of cool-weather riding more comfortable with its merino wool construction.

Racer Quest jacket

To make the Quest versatile in a range of weather conditions, Racer uses a solid merino wool construction. There’s one main zipper, but Racer adds three more zippers for venting. Two chest vents are complemented by another, mesh-covered vent on the back above the pockets.

Speaking of pockets, Racer adds four to the back of the Quest for carrying all the layers and extras you need in cold-weather riding. One has an additional zippered pocket for valuables.

The Quest only comes in black, but there’s a hefty reflective chevron on the back to add visibility if you don’t make it back home by dusk.

Review: Racer Quest jacket

The Quest is a solid jacket for cool-weather riding, with a couple of caveats. The thick wool is comfortable and heavy enough to stay warm through fall and winter riding. It’s warm enough it’d be great for cross-training on skis and fat biking, too.

The trio of vents do their job well, adding climate control by allowing effective airflow through the jacket when you get too warm. The downside is all three zippers are difficult to use while riding. They’re actually kind of finicky even when stopped. As is the main zipper. This holds the Quest back from being an amazing jacket. The extra divided pockets on the back panel are great and, kind of ironically, the zippered pocket is the only zipper that is easy to use.

Fit on the quest is mixed. The sleeves on my XL are long enough to cover the wrists, which is essential for a cool-weather jacket. The shoulders, though, are tight when siting on the bike. It feels like the fist isn’t particularly cycling-specific. I’m not especially broad shouldered, kind of the opposite. The Quest felt like it was pulling me back to upright when I was trying to sit with my hands on the hoods. By contrast, Assos’ GTC gravel jacket feels most comfortable when in a riding position. The GTC feels like it’s pulling you forward into a riding position when you wear it off the bike. This makes the Quest good for cross training, be it running or XC skiing, if not necessarily the best fit for its intended purpose.

If it fits you, though, the Quest is a great option for staying warm, but not too warm, while riding through fall and well into winter.

Racer sells the Quest jacket for $250 in Canada.