Rewind: Jackson Goldstone and Stevie Smith ride Whistler

When Jackson Goldstone won the elite men’s World Cup finals at Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday, he picked up a chainsaw. It was, of course, a tribute to iconic late Canadian downhill racer Steve Smith. The “Canadian Chainsaw” remains an inspiration for countless aspiring riders both in his home country and around the world. But, for Goldstone, the win meant a little more.

Eight years ago, to the day, an 11-year-old Goldstone filmed One Obsession with Smith, then at the peak of his career, in Whistler.

Watching One Obsession eight years later, it is amazing both how far Goldstone has come to win World Cups in his first year as an elite and how much of an influence Smith remains years after his passing. Smith was always working to help other Canadians succeed on the international stage and would surely have been stoked to see Goldstone’s win today. #LongLiveChainsaw!

One Obsession: Stevie Smith and Jackson Goldstone Ride Whistler