Riding Vancouver Island with world champ Loic Bruni and Finn Iles

Three degrees above freezing, pouring rain, and the steep trails of Vancouver Island’s Mount Prevost. Sounds like a great winter training camp, right?

Five time, and current reigning world champion Loïc Bruni thought so. He joins Specialized Gravity racing teammate Finn Iles on Vancouver Island for some muddy winter riding on Mount Prevost.

The mountain made famous by Stevie Smith continues to serve as the training ground for Canada’s best downhill racers. Canyon Factory Racing’s World Cup duo of Mark Wallace and Magnus Manson join in on the fun as well, as the quartet of international athletes descend on the small town of North Cowichan.

How does the world champ get on with the slippery Canadian trails? Watch Finn Iles latest video blog to find out: