Rissveds returns to her throne in Brazil

Jenny Rissveds seems to be able to find speed in Brazil. After winning the Olympics in Rio in 2016, the Swedish mountain bike star outdueled a pair of U.S. racers to win Sunday’s XCO World Cup 2024 season opener in Mairiporã.

For Canadian fans, national champion Jenn Jackson scored a fantastic top 15 finish in the Brazil.

Richards sets the tone

After a thrilling win in Saturday’s XCC World Cup, Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing) flies off the start line Sunday in Mairiporã at approximately the same pace. The Brit leads the somewhat lengthy start loop with Haley Batten (Specialized Factory Racing) Jenny Rissveds (Team 31 Ibis), Kate Courtney (Scott SRAM) the closest to her wheel.

Jenn Jackson (Liv Factory Racing) takes advantage of moving up the start grid, via her top 10 in the XCC Saturday, and is, fantastically, riding in the top 10 again.

On the first steep, loose hill, Courtney is the first to dismount. This causes a chain reaction, and a separation, within the top 10 already on the start loop. Richards is keeping the pace high on the front, forcing gaps throughout the field behind her.

Going out onto the first full lap, there’s a group of six. but the first 11 are within 14 seconds. That includes, still in 10th, Jenn Jackson. There’s also a trio of U.S. racers in there, as Savilia Blunk (Decathalon Ford) is now up there with Courtney and Batten.

U.S. Olympic selection takes over Mairiporã

Going out onto the first of five full laps, Haley Batten takes over the lead. Richards follows, at first, while Rissveds bobbles and a gap to the front two is quickly opened. That gap is closed, making it a lead group of 10. Jackson’s still in there, with Kesey Urban (Team 31 Ibis) making it four U.S. racers in the front 10.

The U.S women have, very likely at this point, qualified for two spots in the Olympic mountain bike race this summer. That means there’s a race within the race here as the U.S. women now try to claim one of those two spots for themselves.

In fact, by the end of Lap 1, it’s Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk leading the field. Courtney and Urban are still in the front group of 10, though. As is Jackson, looking to claim Canada’s one Olympic berth. Chiara Teocchi (Orbea Factory Team) is trying to get involved, but Batten quickly moves back to the front with Blunk glued to her wheel.

Batten is insistent on blowing this race apart. Other than a brief pause to avoid crashing into Blunk, who took a shorter, steeper A-Line on course, Batten has blown everyone but her fellow American and Rissveds off her wheel.

Urban is in sixth, Jackson is up to ninth while Courtney has dropped 40 seconds back to 11th.

A trio takes over

On lap three, its Jenny Rissveds finally taking a turn on the front, if only briefly. The Swedish rider won an Olympic gold in Brazil back in 2016. As the quadrenial comes to a crescendo again, she’ll surely be back on form. Batten, yet again, accellerates to get past Rissveds and back on the front. Jackson is now back and forth with Jolanda Neff (Trek Factory Racing), trying to hold onto that top 10 finish.

Further back, Gwen Gibson (Trek Factory Racing) has a hard crash in the rock garden section. She’s escored off the course with her arm in a temporary sling. That’s a bad sign for another rider in contention for one of the U.S.’s Olympic spots.

On lap four, Teocchi separates herself from Alessandra Keller (Thomus Maxon) and starts to close in on the leading quartet. Neff also starts to move forward and is closing on Keller. Jackson remains in the top 10, 1:21 behind the leaders in a race that is really spreading out on the penultimate lap.

Batten continues to try impose her will on the race, pouring pressure on her two fellow leaders. Rissveds refuses to let go of the U.S. racers wheel. Blunk, though, starts to drop off the pace.

Rissveds takes over the lead with an uphill acelleration only to then force Batten back onto the front by coming to a near stand-still through the pump track section. The Swedish racer is looking confident as she forces a game of strategy into the physical effort of staying on the front of the race, even while Blunk is so close behind.

Rissveds returns to Brazil

Batten attacks, repeatedly, but is unable to shake Rissveds or meaningfully distance Blunk, who refuses to be compeletely dropped. Finally, Rissveds responds with an attack of her own. The Olympic champion quickly opens up a massive 10-second advantages. Behind, Blunk catchs onto Batten as the American’s are left to fight over podium positions.

Batten, clearly showing the effects of her race-long effort, crashes hard on a sweeping, dusty corner. This opens the door for Blunk to take over second place. Batten remounts and holds her place on course in third but is now far off the position she fought so hard for all race.

Rissveds cruises through the final descent and crosses the finish line alone. It’s another gold medal in Brazil to match the Swedes gold fork. Rissveds last XCO win was in 2019, though she’s landed numerous podiums and has won in teh XCC format since.

Blunk is second, a huge result for the U.S. champ and a big boost in her Olympic qualification campaign.

Batten holds on for third, just beating out Italy’s Chiara Teocchi. Neff catches and passes Keller on the final lap to get back on an extended World Cup podium in fifth. Kelsey Urban takes eighth with Evie Richard outsprinting Kate Courtney for ninth and tenth.

Jenn Jackson crosses the line 14th. It’s her best World Cup result to date.

Laurie Arseneault (Pittstop Racing) finishes 46th as the only other Canadian in the elite women’s field.