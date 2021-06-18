Home > MTB

Robin Goomes lands first backflip in women’s Crankworx competition history

New Zealand freerider throws down in Friday's Dual Speed & Style competition

Robin Goomes women's backflip Crankworx Innsbruck Photo by: Clint Trahan / Crankworx
June 18, 2021

Robin Goomes made Crankworx history on Friday, becoming the first woman to land a backflip during Crankworx competition.

The New Zealand rider landed her historic trick during early rounds of the Dual Speed & Style competition. Goomes kept flipping perfectly all the way through the women’s semi-final round, when she lost to Canada’s Vaea Verbeeck on time.

In the bronze medal match, Goomes kept it going, pushing women’s competition forward with another perfect flip.

Watch the first-ever backflip in Crankworx women’s competition history below:

Robin Goomes lands the first backflip from a woman in Crankworx history!