Robin Goomes lands first backflip in women’s Crankworx competition history

Robin Goomes made Crankworx history on Friday, becoming the first woman to land a backflip during Crankworx competition.

The New Zealand rider landed her historic trick during early rounds of the Dual Speed & Style competition. Goomes kept flipping perfectly all the way through the women’s semi-final round, when she lost to Canada’s Vaea Verbeeck on time.

In the bronze medal match, Goomes kept it going, pushing women’s competition forward with another perfect flip.

Watch the first-ever backflip in Crankworx women’s competition history below:

Robin Goomes lands the first backflip from a woman in Crankworx history!