Samantha Soriano sends Utah in ‘Vowels’

Samantha Soriano is one of the rising stars of the women’s freeride movement. The U.S. rider participated in Formation and other new events that have sprung up over the last few years. For Canyon’s cheekily-named Vowels series, Soriano heads to the Utah desert for some huge hucks.

After a bit of messing about on an ebike, likely at the behest of sponsors, Soriano gets straight to it. Looking Rampage-ready with some huge sends off the iconic Utah cliffs, the U.S. freerider is smooth as stylish in the harsh environment.

Samantha Soriano: CLLCTV Vowels

What’s Canyon say?

For the last instalment of our CLLCTV Vowels series we are proud to showcase American free rider and positivity generator Samantha Soriano.

Hailing originally from Colorado, Soriano moved down to the desert landscapes of Utah to pursue her freeride mountain biking dream and has made herself a household name in the discipline and her community.

Her Vowels episode shows Samantha in her natural habitat and performing at her best as she lays down effortless style and tricks in the landscape that has not only now become her home, but a landscape that she’s been able to put her own stamp on with the creation of her own freeride lines carved into the dirt.

So sit back and enjoy the last episode of what has been an incredibly fun and exciting series of riders to watch.