Sean Fincham joins Berria Vittoria Factory Team

Squamish, B.C.’s Sean Fincham has a new home on the Berria Vittoria Factory Team. The two-time under-23 national champion joins the French squad after a long stint with the since-folded Norco Factory Team.

Fincham is the lone Canadian on the four-rider squad. He joins Czech XCO and XCM national champion Jana Czeczinkarová, French XCM national champion Léna Gerault and France’s Lucy Urruty.

The team will race on Make BR full suspension cross country bikes from the Spanish brand Berria Bikes.

Sean Fincham won Canadian national XCO titles in the under-23 men’s race in 2018 and 2017, both times in Canmore, Alta. The year before, he won a junior men’s XCO national title in Baie-St.-Paul, Que. He was also third at in the under-23 men’s XCO World Cup at Les Gets, France in 2019, among other strong international results.