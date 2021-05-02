Home > MTB

Sean Fincham hits elite podium at Leukerbad Swiss Bike Cup

Woods, Batty and Jackson make four Canadians in Top-10 at stacked C1 UCI race

Norco Factory Team XC Andy Vathis
May 2, 2021

With the first World Cup of 2021 just one week away, Canada’s cross country riders are showing they’re ready to take on the world. Sean Fincham led the Canucks in Switzerland with a podium finish at the Leukerbad Swiss Bike Cup, but he wasn’t alone. Three more Canadian’s squeezed into the top-1o in a stacked field at the UCI C1 race.

Emily Batty Laurie Arseneault Canyon MTB Racing
Emily Batty. Photo: Adam Morka

Elite Women – Batty’s back

Emily Batty looks to be carrying the momentum of her new Canyon MTB Racing team over to Europe. The two-time Olympian rode to seventh place in a world-class field. That included American Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) in second and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Abolute Absalon) in third. Young Austrian racer Mona Mitterwallner (Trek Vaude) surprised the field, taking the win.

Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) had a huge result as well, finishing 10th in her first European XCO race of the year. It’s an impressive return for the former ski-racer, in her first race back since a top-30 finish at 2020 XCO world championships last fall in Leogang, Austria.

Sandra Walter (Liv) also returned to racing after a full year away, finishing 19th in Leukerbad. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) followed in 24th and Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) 31st. Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing) finished 34th, a strong result for the under-23 rider.

Elite Men – Fincham and Woods storm into Switzerland

In the elite men’s race, a Norco Factory Team duo of Sean Fincham and Carter Woods scored a remarkable 3-4 finish. Only multi-disciplinary star, and reigning under-23 world champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos) and France’s Titouan Carod (Absolute Absalon) could stay ahead of the hard-charging Canucks.

With big names like Filippo Colombo (Absolute Absalon), Andri Frischknecht (Scott-SRAM) and Lukas Flukiger (Axxios-Infiinity) further down the field, it’s a major result for Fincham and Woods.

Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) rode to 16th, while Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) was 24th. Quinton Disera followed in 36th, two spots ahead of Norco Factory Team teammate Andrew L’Esperance. Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) placed 49th.

Results: Profflix Swiss Bike Cup Leukerbad – May 2, 2021

Elite Women XCO

1 MITTERWALLNER Mona
AUT
 TREK | VAUDE 1:15:32,3
2 COURTNEY Kate
USA
 SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:17:13,4
3 FERRAND PREVOT Pauline
FRA
 ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC 1:18:24,9
4 BENZ Nina
GER
 JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING 1:20:11,3
5 NEFF Jolanda
SUI
 TREK FACTORY RACING XC 1:20:42,2
6 WALDIS Andrea
SUI
 1:21:02,5
7 BATTY Emily
CAN
 CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 1:21:25,9
8 BLUNK Savilia
USA
 1:21:50,4
9 FORCHINI Ramona
SUI
 JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING 1:22:08,4
10 JACKSON Jennifer
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:23:00,1
11 CLAUZEL Hélène
FRA
 CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC 1:23:27,4
12 ZÜGER Tina
SUI
 SWISS MTB PRO TEAM 1:23:31,5
13 HUCK Erin
USA
 1:23:54,0
14 ESTERMANN Rebekka
SUI
 1:23:56,9
15 WOODRUFF Chloe
USA
 1:24:01,9
16 BELOMOINA Yana
UKR
 CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:24:13,8
17 LAST Annie
GBR
 1:24:22,0
18 FINCHAMP Hannah
USA
 1:24:32,4
19 WALTER Sandra
CAN
 1:24:42,7
20 SCHNEEBELI Jacqueline
SUI
 JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING 1:24:47,2
24 SMITH Haley
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:25:46,4
31 ARSENEAULT Laurie
CAN
 CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 1:28:22,5
34 JOHNSTON Emilly
CAN
 1:29:21,5

Elite Men XCO

1 PIDCOCK Thomas
GBR
 1:26:58,7
2 CAROD Titouan
FRA
 ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC 1:30:04,4
3 FINCHAM Sean
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:30:39,9
4 WOODS Carter
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:30:50,1
5 COLOMBO Filippo
SUI
 ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC 1:31:09,8
6 FRISCHKNECHT Andri
SUI
 SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:31:18,6
7 ALBIN Vital
SUI
 THÖMUS RN SWISS BIKE TEAM 1:31:38,8
8 FLÜCKIGER Lukas
SUI
 AXXIOS-INFINITY 1:31:48,5
9 SWENSON Keegan
USA
 1:32:08,7
10 ORR Cameron
GBR
 1:32:28,5
11 RYF Joris
SUI
 1:32:34,9
12 INDERGAND Reto
SUI
 GIANT FACTORY OFF – ROAD TEAM 1:32:43,2
13 SCHELB Julian
GER
 1:33:32,7
14 SCHEHL Niklas
GER
 TEAM BULLS 1:33:35,8
15 ROTH Joel
SUI
 BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN 1:33:36,2
16 BOUCHARD Leandre
CAN
 PIVOT CYCLES – OTE 1:33:57,9
17 ZANOTTI Juri
ITA
 KTM PROTEK ELETTROSYSTEM 1:34:16,3
18 FANGER Martin
SUI
 1:34:23,2
19 PÜNTENER Fabio
SUI
 BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN 1:34:27,2
20 BURKI Nick
SUI
 BIKE TEAM SOLOTHURN 1:34:30,6
26 DISERA Peter
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:35:09,6
36 DISERA Quinton
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:37:46,9
38 L’ESPERANCE Andrew
CAN
 NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:38:01,2