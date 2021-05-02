Sean Fincham hits elite podium at Leukerbad Swiss Bike Cup

With the first World Cup of 2021 just one week away, Canada’s cross country riders are showing they’re ready to take on the world. Sean Fincham led the Canucks in Switzerland with a podium finish at the Leukerbad Swiss Bike Cup, but he wasn’t alone. Three more Canadian’s squeezed into the top-1o in a stacked field at the UCI C1 race.

Elite Women – Batty’s back

Emily Batty looks to be carrying the momentum of her new Canyon MTB Racing team over to Europe. The two-time Olympian rode to seventh place in a world-class field. That included American Kate Courtney (Scott-SRAM) in second and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Abolute Absalon) in third. Young Austrian racer Mona Mitterwallner (Trek Vaude) surprised the field, taking the win.

Jenn Jackson (Norco Factory Team) had a huge result as well, finishing 10th in her first European XCO race of the year. It’s an impressive return for the former ski-racer, in her first race back since a top-30 finish at 2020 XCO world championships last fall in Leogang, Austria.

Sandra Walter (Liv) also returned to racing after a full year away, finishing 19th in Leukerbad. Haley Smith (Norco Factory Team) followed in 24th and Laurie Arseneault (Canyon MTB Racing) 31st. Emilly Johnston (Pendrel Racing) finished 34th, a strong result for the under-23 rider.

Elite Men – Fincham and Woods storm into Switzerland

In the elite men’s race, a Norco Factory Team duo of Sean Fincham and Carter Woods scored a remarkable 3-4 finish. Only multi-disciplinary star, and reigning under-23 world champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos) and France’s Titouan Carod (Absolute Absalon) could stay ahead of the hard-charging Canucks.

With big names like Filippo Colombo (Absolute Absalon), Andri Frischknecht (Scott-SRAM) and Lukas Flukiger (Axxios-Infiinity) further down the field, it’s a major result for Fincham and Woods.

Léandre Bouchard (Pivot Cycles-OTE) rode to 16th, while Peter Disera (Norco Factory Team) was 24th. Quinton Disera followed in 36th, two spots ahead of Norco Factory Team teammate Andrew L’Esperance. Raphael Auclair (Pivot Cycles-OTE) placed 49th.

Results: Profflix Swiss Bike Cup Leukerbad – May 2, 2021

Elite Women XCO

1 MITTERWALLNER Mona AUT TREK | VAUDE 1:15:32,3 2 COURTNEY Kate USA SCOTT-SRAM MTB RACING TEAM 1:17:13,4 3 FERRAND PREVOT Pauline FRA ABSOLUTE-ABSALON – BMC 1:18:24,9 4 BENZ Nina GER JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING 1:20:11,3 5 NEFF Jolanda SUI TREK FACTORY RACING XC 1:20:42,2 6 WALDIS Andrea SUI 1:21:02,5 7 BATTY Emily CAN CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 1:21:25,9 8 BLUNK Savilia USA 1:21:50,4 9 FORCHINI Ramona SUI JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING 1:22:08,4 10 JACKSON Jennifer CAN NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:23:00,1 11 CLAUZEL Hélène FRA CUBE PRO FERMETURES SEFIC 1:23:27,4 12 ZÜGER Tina SUI SWISS MTB PRO TEAM 1:23:31,5 13 HUCK Erin USA 1:23:54,0 14 ESTERMANN Rebekka SUI 1:23:56,9 15 WOODRUFF Chloe USA 1:24:01,9 16 BELOMOINA Yana UKR CST POSTNL BAFANG MTB RACING TEAM 1:24:13,8 17 LAST Annie GBR 1:24:22,0 18 FINCHAMP Hannah USA 1:24:32,4 19 WALTER Sandra CAN 1:24:42,7 20 SCHNEEBELI Jacqueline SUI JB BRUNEX SUPERIOR FACTORY RACING 1:24:47,2 24 SMITH Haley CAN NORCO FACTORY TEAM XC 1:25:46,4 31 ARSENEAULT Laurie CAN CANYON COLLECTIVE FACTORY TEAM 1:28:22,5 34 JOHNSTON Emilly CAN 1:29:21,5

Elite Men XCO