Shocked MTB riders bump into King Charles when out for a rip, have candid chat

A group of mountain bikers had an unexpected encounter when they stumbled upon King Charles while he was hiking alone in Scotland.

In a video captured by one of the cyclists, the 74-year-old monarch paused to chat with them after their paths crossed on the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire.

Before spotting King Charles, the group shared some light-hearted banter, joking about the possibility of encountering a “minor royal” as several Land Rovers passed by. One of them even admitted, “I’m not a big fan of the royals, but it would be cool to see Charlie.”

Their suspicions of encountering the King were confirmed when they noticed a significant clue – guards stationed nearby with large assault rifles. One of the cyclists remarked on camera, “I think Charlie might be here because there are guards down there with big assault rifles and stuff like that–it looks pretty cool.”

Shortly thereafter, the group indeed came face to face with the King himself. He was dressed appropriately for the occasion in a jacket, flat cap, and carrying a trekking stick. He informed them that he was still enjoying his summer holiday and commented, “It is wonderful up here.”

However, he informed the cyclists that “the midges are absolutely dreadful,” but he continued to express his fondness for walking.

The video, which was posted on YouTube on Tuesday, was recorded on August 25, while King Charles and Queen Camilla were enjoying their annual break at Balmoral.

In their chat, the King also reminisced about camping in the same area with his late father, Prince Philip, and his sister, Princess Anne. As the group bid farewell, he offered them a parting word of caution, saying, “Take care and don’t take any tumbles.”

Check out the entire exchange below: