Six stunning show bikes and pro builds from Sea Otter

With more and more gravel and road bikes mixing in with the mountain bikes at Sea Otter, and some bikes that defy categorization entirely, we’re putting six of the fastest and wildest bikes together in one gallery.

Here are six bikes we saw at Sea Otter, from world championships winning downhill rigs to BMX-inspired RC carriers to boutique gravel racers.

Kyoot RC Cargo custom

One of the more distinctive bikes at this year's Sea Otter And it comes with an RC racer to match Signed by the painter himself An interesting, and colorful drivetrain Sliding dropouts for the Kyoot Always. good to see a metal headbadge still showing up now and then Party Pace! BMX inspired, but dirt-ready Kyooooooot Tiny 20" tires for the BMX crowd One more look at that awesome RC monster truck

Austin, Texas-based Kyoot already makes a very distinctive BMX-inspired mountain bike. The only way to make a show-bike stand out more was to get a custom paint job by Curtis Bullock (@Savethepostalservice) with a matching RC truck to match. Kyoot’s founder says the design is based off BMX, but for trails. And carrying things. Despite the 20×2.25” tires, the founder is actually quite tall. I was able to take his personal Kyoot for a quick lap through the booths and it is a riot to ride.

Alison Jackson’s 2023 Paris-Roubaix winning Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix EVO

Alison Jackson's Paris-Roubaix winning Cannondale SuperSix EVO "Don't think. Just do" Arundel cages, but coatded in grip tape You don't want to lose a bottle when the team car is far away Race plate still on AJ was able to stay on her primary bike for the full PR distance Some dirt, some scuffs, one big win Big FSA chainrings Fast tires on FSA's carbon rims And carbon SL-K bars Approved

Alison Jackson’s historic Paris-Roubaix win is just over a year in the rear-view, but her winning Cannondale still has the dirt from that day caked on it. It’s always cool to see the small changes riders make for Paris-Roubaix, from grip-tape on the bottle cages to little reminders taped to the bars.

Charlie Hatton’s Fort Williams worlds-winning Atherton A.200

Charlie Hatton's world's-edition Atherton A.200 The carbon tubes with 3D printed lugs gives it a distinctive look Atherton's use a DW-link suspension design Helped along by a Fox DHX2 Coil Factory shock The raw finish on the linkages looks somewhere between industrial and architectural But it's all Atherton O-Chain and MRP chain guide helped keep Hatton on track Continental Kryptotal tires With some notes for the mechanics FSA bars on the Atherton World champs plate still on e Hayes Dominion braks Details, down to the seat collar

When world championships returned to the iconic Fort William, Scotland venue in 2023, Charlie Hatton delivered a story-book ending. The GB rider delivered a win for the home crowd and did so on the Atherton’s beautiful lugged-carbon ____ frame. On display in FSA’s booth, the winning bike shows several touches special to Hatton. Look fast, go fast. Win races.

Basso Palta

Basso had a very Italian gravel bike showing at Sea Otter Full 13-speed Campagnolo Ekar GR That is a lot of gears Basso's stunning paint scheme looks good But absolutely sparkled in the California sun. Ultradynamico tires with a off-grey that matches the frame

On the high-end of gravel builds is this Basso Palta with its stunning pearl-flake and blue paint scheme. Paired with Ekar GT, it’s a drool-worthy all-Italian build perfectly suited to speeding along the white gravel roads of Sienna.

Crust Bombora

Crust Bombora Steel frames, but neat details from Crust "Where did all the mermaids go?" THere they are Campy Ekar GT The Italian brand's hood shape looks at home on the Basso as it does next to Brooks leather tape And Randonneur bag Some show bikes see more use than others Bombora!

A very different use for Campy’s Ekar GT was a pink Crust Bombora. It’s a modern-meets-classic build, with the 13-speed Italian grouppo and carbon fibre wheels sharing space with an assortment of Brooks leather and sweeping wide-flare bars.

Mona Mitterwallner’s XCM worlds-winning Cannondale Scalpel

Race plate #2, finished #1 Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel Full XTR drivetrain And perilously thin chainstays A very aggressive cockpit set-up with all the lockouts An equally aggressive seat angle on top of that Fox Transfer SL FSA carbon rims, Schwalbe Rocket Rons and Cannondale's wild Left design Cannondale Factory Racing paint for worlds was bright and colourful

Mona Mitterwallner stormed to a world championship title of her own on the highly technical, and fast, cross country marathon course in Scotland in 2023. She did so on a very aggressive-looking Cannondale Scalpel.