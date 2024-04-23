Six stunning show bikes and pro builds from Sea Otter
Mini-cargo bikes and world champs winning downhill rigs
With more and more gravel and road bikes mixing in with the mountain bikes at Sea Otter, and some bikes that defy categorization entirely, we’re putting six of the fastest and wildest bikes together in one gallery.
Here are six bikes we saw at Sea Otter, from world championships winning downhill rigs to BMX-inspired RC carriers to boutique gravel racers.
Kyoot RC Cargo custom
One of the more distinctive bikes at this year's Sea Otter
And it comes with an RC racer to match
Signed by the painter himself
An interesting, and colorful drivetrain
Sliding dropouts for the Kyoot
Always. good to see a metal headbadge still showing up now and then
Party Pace!
BMX inspired, but dirt-ready
Kyooooooot
Tiny 20" tires for the BMX crowd
One more look at that awesome RC monster truck
Austin, Texas-based Kyoot already makes a very distinctive BMX-inspired mountain bike. The only way to make a show-bike stand out more was to get a custom paint job by Curtis Bullock (@Savethepostalservice) with a matching RC truck to match. Kyoot’s founder says the design is based off BMX, but for trails. And carrying things. Despite the 20×2.25” tires, the founder is actually quite tall. I was able to take his personal Kyoot for a quick lap through the booths and it is a riot to ride.
Alison Jackson’s 2023 Paris-Roubaix winning Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix EVO
Alison Jackson's Paris-Roubaix winning Cannondale SuperSix EVO
"Don't think. Just do"
Arundel cages, but coatded in grip tape
You don't want to lose a bottle when the team car is far away
Race plate still on
AJ was able to stay on her primary bike for the full PR distance
Some dirt, some scuffs, one big win
Big FSA chainrings
Fast tires on FSA's carbon rims
And carbon SL-K bars
Approved
Alison Jackson’s historic Paris-Roubaix win is just over a year in the rear-view, but her winning Cannondale still has the dirt from that day caked on it. It’s always cool to see the small changes riders make for Paris-Roubaix, from grip-tape on the bottle cages to little reminders taped to the bars.
Charlie Hatton’s Fort Williams worlds-winning Atherton A.200
Charlie Hatton's world's-edition Atherton A.200
The carbon tubes with 3D printed lugs gives it a distinctive look
Atherton's use a DW-link suspension design
Helped along by a Fox DHX2 Coil Factory shock
The raw finish on the linkages looks somewhere between industrial and architectural
But it's all Atherton
O-Chain and MRP chain guide helped keep Hatton on track
Continental Kryptotal tires
With some notes for the mechanics
FSA bars on the Atherton
World champs plate still on e
Hayes Dominion braks
Details, down to the seat collar
When world championships returned to the iconic Fort William, Scotland venue in 2023, Charlie Hatton delivered a story-book ending. The GB rider delivered a win for the home crowd and did so on the Atherton’s beautiful lugged-carbon ____ frame. On display in FSA’s booth, the winning bike shows several touches special to Hatton. Look fast, go fast. Win races.
Basso Palta
Basso had a very Italian gravel bike showing at Sea Otter
Full 13-speed Campagnolo Ekar GR
That is a lot of gears
Basso's stunning paint scheme looks good
But absolutely sparkled in the California sun.
Ultradynamico tires with a off-grey that matches the frame
On the high-end of gravel builds is this Basso Palta with its stunning pearl-flake and blue paint scheme. Paired with Ekar GT, it’s a drool-worthy all-Italian build perfectly suited to speeding along the white gravel roads of Sienna.
Crust Bombora
Crust Bombora
Steel frames, but neat details from Crust
"Where did all the mermaids go?"
THere they are
Campy Ekar GT
The Italian brand's hood shape looks at home on the Basso as it does next to Brooks leather tape
And Randonneur bag
Some show bikes see more use than others
Bombora!
A very different use for Campy’s Ekar GT was a pink Crust Bombora. It’s a modern-meets-classic build, with the 13-speed Italian grouppo and carbon fibre wheels sharing space with an assortment of Brooks leather and sweeping wide-flare bars.
Mona Mitterwallner’s XCM worlds-winning Cannondale Scalpel
Race plate #2, finished #1
Mona Mitterwallner's Cannondale Scalpel
Full XTR drivetrain
And perilously thin chainstays
A very aggressive cockpit set-up
with all the lockouts
An equally aggressive seat angle on top of that Fox Transfer SL
FSA carbon rims, Schwalbe Rocket Rons and Cannondale's wild Left design
Cannondale Factory Racing paint for worlds was bright and colourful
Mona Mitterwallner stormed to a world championship title of her own on the highly technical, and fast, cross country marathon course in Scotland in 2023. She did so on a very aggressive-looking Cannondale Scalpel.